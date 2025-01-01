Kevin Hackman is a lifelong Rhode Island resident and is a licensed member of both the Rhode Island and Mississippi Bar Associations. Additionally, Kevin is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys as well as an active member of the Rhode Island Bar Associations Probate and Trust Committee and Title Standards Committee. He is a Volunteer Lawyer with the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless and the Rhode Island Bar Associations Volunteer Lawyer Program. Kevin also serves on the Panel of Elder Law attorneys for the Bar Associations Pro Bono Program for the Elderly and participates in the Professionals Helping Seniors Greater Providence Metro Alliance. Most recently, he was appointed to the Board of Directors for VNA Care New England.



Engaged in the practice of law since 1976, the majority of Kevins practice involves Elder Law matters, including Medicaid and estate planning, probate administration, guardianships, special needs trusts, and VA benefits. In addition to Elder Law, Kevin practices real estate and conveyance law and he is a licensed title agent for many national title insurance companies.



In his free time, Kevin enjoys golf, traveling with his wife, and visiting their daughter, a geriatric and family medicine physician in Philadelphia.