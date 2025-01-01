Christine A. Alsop, owner of The Elder and Disability Advocacy Firm of Christine A. Alsop, LLC has extensive elder law experience as well as significant litigation and advocacy experience. She has provided advice for both institutional and individual fiduciaries. She regularly represents fiduciaries and family members in contested probate, trust and guardianship matters as well as fiduciary litigation. She is also experienced in helping families with long term care issues, including Medicaid, Veteran’s Benefits, Estate Planning, Asset Protection and Special Needs Trusts. She is a member of both the Missouri and Illinois Bars and is also admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and served as Chair of the Advocacy and Litigation Section of that organization. She has served as a member of the Board of Directors and as an Officer of the local chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and she is a member of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys. She is a member of the National Alliance of Medicare Set-Aside Professionals (NAMSAP), Elder Care Matters Alliance, Elder Counsel and The Academy of Special Needs Planners. She has been retained as an expert to give advice in matters involving Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements and Lien Resolution issues. She has served as the Chair of the Elder Law Committee for the Missouri Bar. She graduated from Valparaiso University School of Law, where she was honored for her outstanding work in trial advocacy.

Ms. Alsop is asked to speak frequently before both attorneys and other members of the community on elder law and advocacy issues. She developed and taught on a national basis a continuing legal education seminar for attorneys entitled: “The Compelling Advocate: Achieving a More Persuasive Performance Through the Use of Theater Techniques.” Ms. Alsop has also been asked to speak to various neighborhood associations, focus groups and professional organizations, including Lindenwood University, the National Business Institute, the Missouri Bar, St. Louis Rehab Institute, BJC Hospice Caretakers, Lindenwood Neighborhood Association, Merrill Lynch, American Express/IDS Financial, Renaissance Financial and Edward Jones on the subjects of Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements, Medicaid Planning, Estate Planning and Special Needs Trusts. Publications include: ‘Caring for an Aging Relative and Navigating Medicaid,’ St. Louis Small Business Monthly, June 2005. ‘Navigating Medicaid: Helping Clients with Nursing Home Planning,’ MMMA Newsletter, April 2005. ‘A Primer On Medicaid Planning: Basics Every Lawyer Should Know,’ Missouri Lawyers Weekly, March 29, 2004, 18 M.L.W. ‘Mysteries Abound in MSA’s,’ Missouri Lawyer’s Weekly, Vol. 24, No. 3. Notable speaking engagements include: ‘Medicare Set-Asides in Personal Injury Cases,’ National Business Institute Seminar, February, 2011. ‘Twenty-Third Annual Advanced Estate Planning Seminar: Planning for People with Disabilities,’ National Business Institute Seminar, June 2011. ‘Veteran’s Pension Benefits and the Impact on Medicaid Benefits,’ National Business Institute Seminar, 2011. ‘UMKC Update on the Law: Elder Law,’ June, 2011. ‘Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements,’ Missouri Bar Seminar, January 2012. ‘Medicare Set-Asides in Personal Injury Litigation,’ National Business Institute Seminar, February 2012.