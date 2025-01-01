Search Articles

Christine A. Alsop, owner of The Elder and Disability Advocacy Firm of Christine A. Alsop, LLC has extensive elder law experience as well as significant litigation and advocacy experience. She has provided advice for both institutional and individual fiduciaries. She regularly represents fiduciaries and family members in contested probate, trust and guardianship matters as well as fiduciary litigation. She is also experienced in helping families with long term care issues, including Medicaid, Veteran’s Benefits, Estate Planning, Asset Protection and Special Needs Trusts. She is a member of both the Missouri and Illinois Bars and is also admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and served as Chair of the Advocacy and Litigation Section of that organization. She has served as a member of the Board of Directors and as an Officer of the local chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and she is a member of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys. She is a member of the National Alliance of Medicare Set-Aside Professionals (NAMSAP), Elder Care Matters Alliance, Elder Counsel and The Academy of Special Needs Planners. She has been retained as an expert to give advice in matters involving Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements and Lien Resolution issues. She has served as the Chair of the Elder Law Committee for the Missouri Bar. She graduated from Valparaiso University School of Law, where she was honored for her outstanding work in trial advocacy.

Ms. Alsop is asked to speak frequently before both attorneys and other members of the community on elder law and advocacy issues. She developed and taught on a national basis a continuing legal education seminar for attorneys entitled: “The Compelling Advocate: Achieving a More Persuasive Performance Through the Use of Theater Techniques.” Ms. Alsop has also been asked to speak to various neighborhood associations, focus groups and professional organizations, including Lindenwood University, the National Business Institute, the Missouri Bar, St. Louis Rehab Institute, BJC Hospice Caretakers, Lindenwood Neighborhood Association, Merrill Lynch, American Express/IDS Financial, Renaissance Financial and Edward Jones on the subjects of Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements, Medicaid Planning, Estate Planning and Special Needs Trusts. Publications include: ‘Caring for an Aging Relative and Navigating Medicaid,’ St. Louis Small Business Monthly, June 2005. ‘Navigating Medicaid: Helping Clients with Nursing Home Planning,’ MMMA Newsletter, April 2005. ‘A Primer On Medicaid Planning: Basics Every Lawyer Should Know,’ Missouri Lawyers Weekly, March 29, 2004, 18 M.L.W. ‘Mysteries Abound in MSA’s,’ Missouri Lawyer’s Weekly, Vol. 24, No. 3. Notable speaking engagements include: ‘Medicare Set-Asides in Personal Injury Cases,’ National Business Institute Seminar, February, 2011. ‘Twenty-Third Annual Advanced Estate Planning Seminar: Planning for People with Disabilities,’ National Business Institute Seminar, June 2011. ‘Veteran’s Pension Benefits and the Impact on Medicaid Benefits,’ National Business Institute Seminar, 2011. ‘UMKC Update on the Law: Elder Law,’ June, 2011. ‘Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements,’ Missouri Bar Seminar, January 2012. ‘Medicare Set-Asides in Personal Injury Litigation,’ National Business Institute Seminar, February 2012.

Firm Description

As an advocate and legal advisor, The Elder & Disability Advocacy Firm of Christine A. Alsop LLC can help you safeguard the finances and well-being of an elderly or disabled individual through long-term care planning, asset protection, special needs planning, Medicaid, and VA benefits eligibility strategies.

  • Care for the Elderly
  • Families of the Elderly
  • Estate Planning
  • Long-Term Care Planning
  • Guardianships & Conservatorships
  • Mental Illness & Dementia
  • Contested Cases
  • Fiduciary Litigation
  • Disabilities
  • Special Needs Trusts
  • Will & Trust Administration
  • Lien Resolution Assistance
  • Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements
  • Veteran Benefits

Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

206 W. Argonne Drive
Suite 100
Saint Louis, MO 63122

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

