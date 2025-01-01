Profile:

Born Evansville, Indiana, October 26, 1956

Admitted to bar, 1982, Indiana.



Brian K. Carroll is a partner at Johnson Carroll Norton Kent & Straus, P.C. and practices in the areas of Estate and Trust Planning and Administration, Real Estate, Corporate and Business Law and Elder Law. Mr. Carroll has been certified as and Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. He is admitted to the Indiana Supreme Court, the United States District Court, Northern and Southern districts of Indiana, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.



Education: Harlaxton Study Center, Grantham, England; Indiana University (B.S., 1978; J.D., cum laude, 1982).



Memberships/ Appointments: Evansville (Director, 1996-2000; Chair, Probate Committee, 1997-1998; Chair, Elder Law Committee, 2000-2003), Indiana State (Director, Young Lawyers Section, 1984-1993; Chair, 1991-1992; Chair, General Practice Section, 1993-1994; Director, Chair, Specialization Committee, Real Property, Probate and Trust Section, 1996 - Delegate, House of Delegates 1998) and American Bar Associations; Evansville Estate Planning Council; National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; Fellow- Indiana Bar Foundation; Hearing Officer - City of Evansville Department of Code Enforcement; Rotary Club of Evansville (Past President); Vanderburgh County Community Foundation (Member of Board of Directors); Harlaxton Society of the University of Evansville (Past President); Hearing Officer- Department of Code Enforcement for the City of Evansville, 2000 - , Agent - National Attorneys TItle Assurance Fund.



Publications: ICLEF, Mineral Law of Indiana 1984 - Indiana Dormant Minerals Act; ICLEF, Out of Country Seminar 1988 - Real Estate Litigation; ICLEF Practice Skills 1991, 1992, Real Estate (Co-Chair, 1992). Co-Author: "Avoiding the Will Contest," Res Gestae, May 1994, Probate and Property, May/June 1994; ICLEF, Basic Will Drafting (and other planning), Drafting to Avoid the Will Contest and Other Estate Litigation, 1994; "Yours, Mine and Ours, Estate Planning for Previously Married Couples," Res Gestae, June 1997; ICLEF, Planning Your First Probate Estate Administration - Recovery of Estate Assets, 1997; ICLEF, Untrust Worthy Non-Probate Transfer - Creditor's Rights, 1998; ICLEF, Will and Trust Drafting Institute, Simple Will Drafting, 1999; ICLEF, Disclaimers and Post Mortem Planning, Administrative Decisions- Revising Documents, 1999; ICLEF, The Process of Probate Practice, Co-Chair.



Reported Cases: State v. Omega Painting, Inc., 464 N.E.2d 940 (Ind.App. 1 Dist.,1984) Wats/800, Inc. v. Voice America, 867 F.Supp. 811 (S.D.Ind.,1993) Edwardsville Nat. Bank & Trust Co. v. Marion Laboratories, Inc., 808 F.2d 648 (C.A.7 1987). Carl Subler Trucking, Inc. v. Splittorff, 482 N.E.2d 295 (Ind.App. 1 Dist. 1985). Kite v. Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corp., 761 F.Supp. 597 (S.D.Ind.,1989). Matter of Estate of Kirby, 498 N.E.2d 64 (Ind.App. 1 Dist. 1986). Huntingburg Production Credit Ass'n v. Griese, 456 N.E.2d 448 (Ind.App. 1 Dist., 1983).



Practice Areas: Real Estate Law; Mineral Law; Probate Law; Elder Law; Estate Planning; Business Law; and Commercial Litigation.