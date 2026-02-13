Can Changing Banks Stop Nursing Home From Taking My Money?

Can I Be Liable for a Parent's Nursing Home Bill?
Although a nursing home can?t require a child to be personally liable for their parent's nursing home bill, there are circ...Read more
Changing banks will stop the nursing home from accessing your funds from that specific account — but it doesn’t necessarily stop your legal obligation to pay them.
Think of it like a garden hose: if you switch banks, you are essentially cutting the hose. The water stops flowing, but the person at the other end (the nursing home) is still expecting to get paid.
Here is a breakdown of how this works and what you should consider before making the move.
When you gave the nursing home permission to take money, you likely signed an ACH (Automated Clearing House) Authorization. This agreement is tied to a specific routing number and account number.
While closing the account stops the “drain,” it is legally cleaner to revoke authorization in writing.
It is important to distinguish between how you pay and if you owe. Even if you block their access to your bank account, the nursing home still has a record of your 33-day stay.
|If you ...
|Then ...
|Stop the bank access only
|The nursing home will likely send you a bill, call you, or eventually send the balance to collections.
|Have a billing dispute
|You should address the specific charges in writing rather than just cutting off the payment.
|Are eligible for Medicaid
|Ensure the patient pay amount (your share of the cost) is calculated correctly before stopping payments.
If you change banks, the nursing home cannot follow you to the new bank automatically. They do not have access to your Social Security number to find your new account. However, they will likely reach out to you or your responsible party (the person who signed your admission papers) very quickly once a payment fails.
Note: If you are moving banks because you believe the nursing home is overcharging you, it is best to consult with an elder law attorney or a long-term care ombudsman to protect your rights.