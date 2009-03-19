Search Articles

Be Aware of the Dangers of Joint Accounts

  • February 24th, 2026

Definition of joint account highlighted in a dictionary.Takeaways

  • Joint bank accounts offer convenience and a way to pass assets outside of probate, but they expose your money to the other owners debts, can complicate Medicaid eligibility, and may interfere with your wills instructions.
  • Alternatives like a power of attorney for disability planning or a living trust for probate avoidance can often achieve the same goals with less risk than opening a joint account.

Joint bank accounts serve as a useful estate planning tool for passing money to loved ones outside of probate and planning for disability. But while they can achieve these goals, and are useful in certain circumstances, joint accounts also present risks.

To avoid unexpected problems, understand the pitfalls of adding a joint owner to a bank account and the alternative solutions that are available.

Why Joint Accounts Are Used

A joint bank account allows two people to own and have full control over the account. Once money is deposited in a joint account, it belongs to both account owners equally, regardless of who deposited the money. Each owner can write checks, obtain a debit card, and make purchases, deposits, and withdrawals without the other owner’s consent.

Sharing assets in a joint account can be convenient for unmarried or married couples, helping them to save, spend, and manage their money more efficiently. Opening a joint account offers, for example, the opportunity to split up monthly household expenses more easily. Having one account together instead of individual accounts also may help a couple save money toward a shared goal.

Couples, parents and children, and other family members might share an account for money management as well as estate planning purposes. Joint accounts can give them a way to plan ahead in case one account holder becomes unable to handle their affairs. It also allows them to transfer assets without going through probate, the court process for distributing a deceased person’s assets.

A parent, for example, can add a child to an account to give the child access to money if the parent becomes disabled. The child can then pay bills and manage money for the parent. And when the parent dies, the entire account passes to the child without having to involve the court.

The Risks of Joint Accounts

The most obvious red flag of a joint account is that you must be sure you trust the other owner, since they will have full access to the account. But joint accounts also have some less-obvious risks that include the following:

Joint Accounts and Creditor Issues

A potential issue with joint accounts is that it makes the account vulnerable to all creditors from each owner. Creditor issues affecting one owner therefore affect the other owner.

Suppose you add your daughter to your checking account, and she later falls behind on credit card payments. The credit card company sues her to collect the debt.

In this scenario, the credit card company can obtain the money in the joint account to pay off your daughter’s debt. That is, your money can be used to service her credit card debt — and any other debt she might accrue, such as mortgage debt, student loan debt, auto loan debt, and medical debt.

With the average American owing around $10,000 to $30,000 in non-mortgage debt, this is a real possibility. Young people tend to owe more debt, and have higher delinquency rates, than older borrowers.

Joint Accounts and Medicaid Eligibility

Joint accounts can also affect Medicaid eligibility.

When a person applies for Medicaid long-term care, the state looks at the applicant's assets to see if they qualify for assistance. While a joint account may have two names on it, most states assume the applicant owns the entire amount in the account, regardless of who deposited money into it.

In most states, you must have less than $2,000 to your name to qualify for Medicaid. If your name is on a joint account and you enter a nursing home, the state will assume the assets in the account belong to you — unless you can prove that you did not contribute them. If you can’t meet the state’s burden of proof, you could fail their means-tested eligibility criteria for Medicaid.

Not only that, but if you are a joint owner of a bank account and you or the other owner transfers assets out of the account, this may be considered an improper transfer of assets for Medicaid purposes. As a result, either one of you could be temporarily ineligible for Medicaid, depending on the amount of money in the account.

A similar risk arises if a joint owner is removed from a bank account. If your spouse enters a nursing home, for instance, and you remove their name from the joint bank account, it could be considered an improper transfer of assets.

Other Potential Joint Account Issues

In addition to creditor and Medicaid eligibility issues, joint accounts can pose problems related to: 

  • Divorce: The money you have in a jointly owned account may be subject to a division of assets in a divorce proceeding. In other words, you could see your money end up in the hands of a former son- or daughter-in-law.

  • Conflict with your will: Joint account status typically overrides any instructions you leave in your will about whom you want inheriting your assets. Your will might state that you want to divide your assets equally among your children. But a jointly owned account belongs to the surviving owner, despite what your will says. As a result, division of those assets may not follow the will’s terms.
  • Taxes: Adding a person other than your spouse to a bank account can trigger the federal gift tax. This might happen if a parent makes a child an account co-owner and the child makes a withdrawal above the annual gift tax exclusion amount ($19,000 in 2025).

Alternatives to Joint Accounts for Estate Planning

Joint accounts can provide benefits to your estate plan, but this should not be their primary purpose. The risks are likely to outweigh any advantages they provide for disability/incapacity planning and probate avoidance.

A power of attorney will ensure family members have access to your finances in the case of your disability. And if you are seeking to transfer assets and avoid probate, a trust may make more sense.

Not all joint accounts are the same, either. Structuring an account as a “Transfer on Death” account, rather than as a “Joint With Rights of Survivorship” account, will give a beneficiary access to it only after you pass away, thus skipping probate while avoiding potential gift tax issues.

Created date: 03/19/2009

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

