Am I Allowed to See a Copy of My Father's Will?

This is a difficult and emotional situation, and it’s completely understandable that you’re concerned. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

1. Power of Attorney Ends at Death

A power of attorney (POA) is a document that gives someone authority to act on behalf of a person while that person is alive. The moment your father passed away, the POA your sister had became legally void and powerless.

Your sister is no longer acting as your father’s agent. Instead, the person now in charge of handling your father’s affairs is the executor (also called a personal representative in some states) named in the will. The executor’s job is to follow the instructions in the will, pay any debts, and distribute assets to the beneficiaries. This is a new, separate role from the power of attorney, even if your sister was named as both. An executor must be appointed by the court.

2. Can You See a Copy of the Will?

As a beneficiary, you have a legal right to be informed about the estate and to receive a copy of the will. The executor has a legal duty to notify all beneficiaries and heirs about the existence of the will and the probate process. They are also responsible for keeping beneficiaries “reasonably informed” about the estate’s progress.