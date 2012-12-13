An Introduction to Veterans' Disability Benefits

An Introduction to Social Security Retirement Benefits
Social Security was enacted in 1935 to provide some relief to America's destitute older citizens during the economic cataclys...Read more
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers two disability programs:
If you have an injury or disease that happened while on active duty, you may qualify for disability compensation. (If active duty made an existing injury or disease worse, you also may be eligible.) The amount of compensation you get depends on your disability “rating” and whether you have children or other dependents.
To determine your disability rating, which is used to calculate compensation, you may use this disability calculator. Also, check out the VA’s current benefit rates and its ratings table. Additional funds may be available if you have severe disabilities, such as loss of limbs, or a seriously disabled spouse.
The VA pays a pension to disabled veterans who are not able to work. The pension is also available for surviving spouses and children. This pension is available whether or not your disability is service-connected, but to be eligible you must meet the following requirements:
In addition, your income must be below the yearly limit set by law. This limit is the Maximum Annual Pension Rate (MAPR). The MAPR for 2026 is below:
Your pension depends on your income. The VA pays the difference between your income and the MAPR. The pension is usually paid in 12 equal payments.
Example: John is a single veteran and has a yearly income of $8,015. His pension benefit would total $9,426 ($17,441 - $8,015). Therefore, he would receive a benefit payment of $785.50 a month.
Your income does not include welfare benefits or Supplemental Security Income. It also does not include unreimbursed medical expenses actually paid by the veteran or a member of their family. This can include Medicare, Medigap, and long-term care insurance premiums; over-the-counter medications taken at a doctor's recommendation; long-term care costs, such as nursing home fees; the cost of an in-home attendant that provides some medical or nursing services; and the cost of an assisted living facility.
These expenses must be unreimbursed. This means that insurance must not pay the expenses. The expenses should also be recurring every month.
A veteran who needs the help of an attendant may qualify for additional help on top of the disability pension benefit. The veteran needs to show that they regularly need the help of an attendant. A veteran who lives in an assisted living facility is presumed to need aid and attendance.
A veteran who meets these requirements will get the difference between their income and the MAPR below (in 2026 figures):
You can apply for both disability benefits by filling out VA Form 21-526, Veteran's Application for Compensation or Pension. If available, you should attach copies of dependency records (marriage and children's birth certificates) and current medical evidence (doctor and hospital reports). You can file a VA disability claim online.
Military veterans may be eligible for a broad range of programs and services provided by the VA. In addition, their dependents and survivors may also be eligible for benefits.