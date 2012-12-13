An Introduction to Veterans' Disability Benefits

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers two disability programs:

Disability compensation is available only for veterans with service-connected disabilities.

The disability pension benefit is available to anyone who served during wartime and has a disability. The disability does not need to be related to military service.

Disability Compensation Benefit

If you have an injury or disease that happened while on active duty, you may qualify for disability compensation. (If active duty made an existing injury or disease worse, you also may be eligible.) The amount of compensation you get depends on your disability “rating” and whether you have children or other dependents.

To determine your disability rating, which is used to calculate compensation, you may use this disability calculator. Also, check out the VA’s current benefit rates and its ratings table. Additional funds may be available if you have severe disabilities, such as loss of limbs, or a seriously disabled spouse.

VA Disability Pension Benefit

The VA pays a pension to disabled veterans who are not able to work. The pension is also available for surviving spouses and children. This pension is available whether or not your disability is service-connected, but to be eligible you must meet the following requirements:

You must not have been discharged under dishonorable conditions.

If you enlisted before September 7, 1980, you must have served 90 days or more of active duty with at least one day during a period of war. Anyone who enlisted after September 7, 1980, however, must serve at least 24 months or the full period for which that person was called to serve.

You must be permanently and totally disabled, or age 65 or older. You will need a letter from your doctor to prove that you are disabled.

In addition, your income must be below the yearly limit set by law. This limit is the Maximum Annual Pension Rate (MAPR). The MAPR for 2026 is below:

Veteran with no dependents – $17,441

Veteran with a spouse or a child – $22,839

Housebound veteran with no dependents – $21,313

Housebound veteran with one dependent – $26,710

Additional children – $2,984 for each child

Your pension depends on your income. The VA pays the difference between your income and the MAPR. The pension is usually paid in 12 equal payments.