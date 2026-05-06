The Family Caregiver's Legal Checklist: 10 Things to Do Now

Getting Paid as a Family Caregiver Through Medicaid
Caring for an ailing family member is difficult work, but it doesn't necessarily have to be unpaid work. There are programs a...Read more
Takeaways
If you’re caring for an aging parent, you’re probably juggling more than you ever expected: appointments, bills, siblings’ opinions, and the constant worry of “What happens if something goes wrong?”
This checklist is designed for adult children and family caregivers who want to get ahead of a crisis. You don’t need to do all 10 things this week, but every item you check off can save time, money, and stress later.
Note: Laws and forms vary by state. This article is general information, not legal advice. An elder law attorney can help you choose the right documents for your parent’s situation and state.
A durable power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that lets your parent name someone to manage finances if they can’t.
The key word is durable: it means the POA stays valid even if your parent loses mental capacity. A regular (nondurable) POA generally does not.
A health care proxy (sometimes called a health care power of attorney or medical power of attorney) names the person authorized to make medical decisions if your parent can’t speak for themselves.
This is separate from a financial POA, which gives a trusted individual the authority to act on your behalf with regard to financial decisions and transactions. Most families need both.
A living will (often part of an advance directive) tells doctors what your parent does and doesn’t want if they’re incapacitated.
It commonly covers decisions about:
This is not a “giving up” document. For many families, it’s a gift. It reduces impossible guesswork and helps loved ones honor what your parent would want.
For a clear federal resource on advance care planning, see the National Institute on Aging’s tip sheet on advance care planning.
Many caregivers are surprised by this: HIPAA privacy rules can prevent a doctor’s office or hospital from sharing information with family members — including adult children — unless the patient has given permission.
For federal guidance on health information privacy, check out this consumer-friendly overview.
You don’t need to read your parent’s will today, but you should know:
Red flags that may mean it needs updating:
Also remember: a will only takes effect after death. It doesn’t help you manage a medical or financial crisis while your parent is alive.
Some assets pass directly to named beneficiaries, outside the will. Common examples include:
Outdated beneficiary designations (an ex-spouse, a deceased relative, or “we’ll fix it later”) can create serious problems.
You don’t need full access to everything right now, but you do need enough information to act fast if there’s a hospitalization, a scam, or an unpaid bill.
A practical “starter list” includes:
Store these in a fireproof home safe, a password manager, or as a secure shared document that your family agrees on.
If you’ve been named to manage money for someone else (or might be soon), these caregiver-friendly guides are worth bookmarking.
Care decisions often get forced by coverage realities. A little knowledge now can prevent expensive surprises later.
Start with these basics:
Then ask practical questions:
If your parent might eventually need Medicaid, it’s important to know that planning in advance can matter. Medicaid rules are complicated and timing can be critical.
A key starting point is understanding transfer rules. See Medicaid’s asset transfer rules.
When families avoid these important conversations, the “default plan” becomes:
Ask the following questions while your parent is still doing okay:
Start small; one 20-minute conversation is better than waiting for the “perfect time.”
Elder law attorneys focus on the issues families face as parents age, including estate planning, Medicaid planning, and long-term care.
Even a single consultation can reveal risks you didn’t know were there (or confirm that you’re in good shape). Finding help before a crisis means you’re not scrambling under pressure.
Many families only discover these legal gaps when they’re already under stress.
Keep in mind that some steps may still be possible. For example, a person can sometimes sign new documents if they still have the legal capacity to understand what they’re signing.
If it’s too late to sign key documents, families sometimes must pursue guardianship through the court to get legal authority.
Start with what you can do today:
When you’re overwhelmed, progress beats perfection. One document found or one form signed can make tomorrow easier.