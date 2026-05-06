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The Family Caregiver's Legal Checklist: 10 Things to Do Now

  • May 6th, 2026

Adult daughter outdoors with her aging father, who uses a wheelchair.Takeaways

  • The best time to get legal documents signed is before there’s a crisis — while your parent can still understand and sign.
  • A financial power of attorney and a health care proxy solve different problems, and most families need both.
  • HIPAA paperwork can be the difference between getting answers and getting shut out when you call a doctor’s office.
  • Even if you feel behind, you can still take meaningful steps today to reduce risk and regain control.

If you’re caring for an aging parent, you’re probably juggling more than you ever expected: appointments, bills, siblings’ opinions, and the constant worry of “What happens if something goes wrong?”

This checklist is designed for adult children and family caregivers who want to get ahead of a crisis. You don’t need to do all 10 things this week, but every item you check off can save time, money, and stress later.

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Note: Laws and forms vary by state. This article is general information, not legal advice. An elder law attorney can help you choose the right documents for your parent’s situation and state.

1. Make Sure a Durable Power of Attorney Is in Place

A durable power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that lets your parent name someone to manage finances if they can’t.

The key word is durable: it means the POA stays valid even if your parent loses mental capacity. A regular (nondurable) POA generally does not.

  • What to do now: Locate the document and confirm it’s signed and complete. If there is no POA, act quickly while your parent can still sign. Ask whether the POA is effective immediately or only after a doctor determines incapacity (sometimes called a “springing” power of attorney). Either can work, but the “right” choice depends on your family and your parent’s preferences.
  • What can happen without it: You may have to go to court to get a conservator or guardian appointed — a process that can be slow, expensive, and stressful.

2. Locate (or Create) a Health Care Proxy

A health care proxy (sometimes called a health care power of attorney or medical power of attorney) names the person authorized to make medical decisions if your parent can’t speak for themselves.

This is separate from a financial POA, which gives a trusted individual the authority to act on your behalf with regard to financial decisions and transactions. Most families need both.

  • What to do now: Find the document (or ask your parent’s doctor’s office if it’s in the chart). If it doesn’t exist, ask an attorney about the correct form for your state. Make sure the person named knows they’ve been chosen and understands the role.
  • Family reality check: If different relatives assume they’re “in charge,” hospitals can end up in the middle of a family dispute.

3. Find the Living Will (Advance Directive)

A living will (often part of an advance directive) tells doctors what your parent does and doesn’t want if they’re incapacitated.

It commonly covers decisions about:

  • CPR (resuscitation)
  • Life support (ventilators)
  • Feeding tubes

This is not a “giving up” document. For many families, it’s a gift. It reduces impossible guesswork and helps loved ones honor what your parent would want.

  • What to do now: Locate it and confirm it reflects your parent’s current wishes. Give a copy to your parent’s primary care physician and keep one where it can be found quickly (not locked away where no one can access it).

For a clear federal resource on advance care planning, see the National Institute on Aging’s tip sheet on advance care planning.

4. Confirm Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Authorization Forms Are Signed

Many caregivers are surprised by this: HIPAA privacy rules can prevent a doctor’s office or hospital from sharing information with family members — including adult children — unless the patient has given permission.

  • What to do now: Ask your parent’s doctor’s office and main hospital system whether a HIPAA release is on file that names you (or another trusted family member).
  • Why it matters: This is especially important in nonemergency situations, when you’re calling for updates, test results, or care planning.

For federal guidance on health information privacy, check out this consumer-friendly overview.

5. Know Where the Will Is — and Whether It’s Current

You don’t need to read your parent’s will today, but you should know:

  • A will exists (or doesn’t)
  • Where it is stored
  • Who drafted it (if anyone)

Red flags that may mean it needs updating:

  • The will was written before a major life change (remarriage, divorce, death of a beneficiary)
  • Your parent moved to a new state
  • Their assets changed significantly

Also remember: a will only takes effect after death. It doesn’t help you manage a medical or financial crisis while your parent is alive.

6. Check Beneficiary Designations on Key Accounts

Some assets pass directly to named beneficiaries, outside the will. Common examples include:

  • Retirement accounts (like IRAs and 401(k)s)
  • Life insurance policies
  • Payable-on-death (POD) or transfer-on-death (TOD) bank and brokerage accounts

Outdated beneficiary designations (an ex-spouse, a deceased relative, or “we’ll fix it later”) can create serious problems.

  • What to do now: Ask your parent to review beneficiaries with their financial advisor or elder law attorney. If your parent has a trust, make sure beneficiary designations match the overall plan — this is a common place where plans unintentionally conflict.

7. Gather Key Financial and Account Information

You don’t need full access to everything right now, but you do need enough information to act fast if there’s a hospitalization, a scam, or an unpaid bill.

A practical “starter list” includes:

  • Bank and investment accounts
  • Insurance policies (health, life, long-term care)
  • Social Security and Medicare information
  • Mortgage, credit cards, and other debts
  • Basic monthly budget (income sources and major bills)

Store these in a fireproof home safe, a password manager, or as a secure shared document that your family agrees on.

If you’ve been named to manage money for someone else (or might be soon), these caregiver-friendly guides are worth bookmarking.

8. Understand Your Parent’s Medicare and Insurance Coverage

Care decisions often get forced by coverage realities. A little knowledge now can prevent expensive surprises later.

Start with these basics:

  • Does your parent have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan?
  • Do they have a supplemental (Medigap) policy?
  • Do they have a long-term care insurance policy?

Then ask practical questions:

  • What happens after a hospital stay — what rehab or skilled nursing coverage exists, and what are the limits?
  • What home care is covered (and what isn’t)?
  • What’s the out-of-pocket exposure if a longer care need develops?

If your parent might eventually need Medicaid, it’s important to know that planning in advance can matter. Medicaid rules are complicated and timing can be critical.

A key starting point is understanding transfer rules. See Medicaid’s asset transfer rules.

9. Have a Real Conversation About Care Wishes

When families avoid these important conversations, the “default plan” becomes:

  • A rushed decision during a hospital stay
  • A family argument
  • A choice your parent wouldn’t have wanted

Ask the following questions while your parent is still doing okay:

  • Where do you want to live as you age (home, with family, assisted living, nursing facility)?
  • Who do you want making decisions if you can’t?
  • Are there medical treatments you would refuse?
  • What does a “good day” look like to you — and what would you consider unacceptable?
  • How to frame it: “I want to honor your wishes and reduce stress later — can we talk while things are calm?”

Start small; one 20-minute conversation is better than waiting for the “perfect time.”

10. Connect With an Elder Law Attorney Before You Need One Urgently

Elder law attorneys focus on the issues families face as parents age, including estate planning, Medicaid planning, and long-term care.

Even a single consultation can reveal risks you didn’t know were there (or confirm that you’re in good shape). Finding help before a crisis means you’re not scrambling under pressure.

What If You’re Already in a Crisis?

Many families only discover these legal gaps when they’re already under stress.

Keep in mind that some steps may still be possible. For example, a person can sometimes sign new documents if they still have the legal capacity to understand what they’re signing.

If it’s too late to sign key documents, families sometimes must pursue guardianship through the court to get legal authority.

Start with what you can do today:

  • Gather documents and account information.
  • Ask doctors’ offices about HIPAA authorizations.
  • Get a legal consult so you know your options and your timeline.

When you’re overwhelmed, progress beats perfection. One document found or one form signed can make tomorrow easier.


Created date: 05/06/2026

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