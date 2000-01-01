Brandon Elijah
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and also a Master's degree in Public Policy and Administration...
SARAH CLINGMAN grew up in the Shandon area of Columbia. She earned a Bachelors of Arts degree in English Literature from Columbia College in 1983, a Master of Arts degree in the History of Colonial America in 1985, and a Juris Doctorate in 1990 from the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation from law school...
Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration issues. The team at LawyerLisa works...
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law. Admitted : 2001, Florida, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit Law School: Florida Coastal School of Law, J.D., 2000 College: University of North Texas,...
Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, Kellen Bryant focuses his law practice on advising and helping caregivers with a particular focus on asset protection and preservation from long term care costs, creditors, and predators. Kellen is a partner and co-founder of Berg Bryant Elder Law Group after having spen...
Practice areas: Business law Tax Law Corporate law Guardianship Real property Probate Wills Elder Law Trusts and estates Admitted: Florida, 1991 Texas, 1982 (currently inactive) Education: University of Florida, LL.M., Taxation, 1992 University of Georgia, J.D., cum laude, 1982 Editorial Staff, University of Georg...
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and also a Master's degree in Public Policy and Administration...
Jennifer utilizes her combined experiences in litigation and financial advisement in the area of Estate Planning and Probate matters. Jennifer assists individuals and families in preparing for the future and protecting their assets. She prepares Wills, Trusts, Financial Powers of Attorney, Advance Directives for H...
Teresa has been working in the legal field her entire adult life. At the age of 22, she began working in civil litigation firms in various support positions. During this period, she obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida, and ultimately decided to make law her career. At the age of 28...
An Athens, Georgia native, Ms. Grayson is licensed to practice law in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, and Arizona. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), Elder Counsel, and she is accredited by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to prepare claims for veterans benefits. Ms....
Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G. A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Complex Issues Associated With Aging....
Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans. While Julia was in law school, she personally experienced how Estate Plann...
Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration issues. The team at LawyerLisa works...
I enjoy helping clients plan for their futures—or the future of their grandchild or the dream they have for a business or charity. I start by listening to what my clients are thinking, then I teach them a little relevant law and help them refine their goals. I then take their goals and draft the docum...
Meet Attorney Scott Selis. He has lived in Florida since he was 9 years old and has been happily married to Kimberly since 1984. Scott & Kimberly have 3 children. While most of his clients are in Volusia and Flagler Counties, Scott uses his expertise and experience in Elder Law, Elder Care Law, and Estate Planning...
