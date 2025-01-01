Firm Description

Oconee Law Firm, P.C. is located downtown Watkinsville, in Oconee County, Georgia. We practice elder law, probate and estate planning, including drafting Powers of Attorney, Last Wills and Testaments, and Trusts. Founding Attorney, Dennise Grayson is experienced in probate and estate litigation and mediation, and in drafting and administering Special Needs Trusts. Ms. Grayson is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Ms. Grayson concentrates on planning for the unique concerns of the elder population as well as those families affected by disabilities.