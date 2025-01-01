Dennise L Grayson
An Athens, Georgia native, Ms. Grayson is licensed to practice law in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, and Arizona. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), Elder Counsel, and she is accredited by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to prepare claims for veterans benefits. Ms. Grayson's law office is located downtown Watkinsville and she focuses her practice on Elder Law, Probate, Special Needs Trusts and planning for the elderly and families affected by disabilities. She regularly speaks to organizations on Elder Law and Guardianships; Special Needs Trusts; Veterans Benefits; and estate planning for families with special needs.
Firm Description
Oconee Law Firm, P.C. is located downtown Watkinsville, in Oconee County, Georgia. We practice elder law, probate and estate planning, including drafting Powers of Attorney, Last Wills and Testaments, and Trusts. Founding Attorney, Dennise Grayson is experienced in probate and estate litigation and mediation, and in drafting and administering Special Needs Trusts. Ms. Grayson is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Ms. Grayson concentrates on planning for the unique concerns of the elder population as well as those families affected by disabilities.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
1 N 3rd Street
Watkinsville, GA 30677
