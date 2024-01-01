Dennise L Grayson
Oconee Law Firm, P.C.
Watkinsville, GA 30677
An Athens, Georgia native, Ms. Grayson is licensed to practice law in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, and Arizona. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), Elder Counsel, and she is accredited by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to prepare claims for veterans benefits. Ms....