Daniel Burroughs
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Augusta, GA 0907
Bio coming soon!
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Bio coming soon!
Think Different Legal Group
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient.
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Bio coming soon!
Bio coming soon!
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and also a Master's degree in Public Policy and Administration...
Bio coming soon!