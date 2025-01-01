Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and also a Master's degree in Public Policy and Administration. Mr. Smith is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; Medicaid Practice SystemsTM National Network; Elder Law Answers; Georgia Bar Association and its Elder Law Section; American Bar Association; Augusta Bar Association and its Family Law Bar Association. He is licensed to practice law in all state courts in Georgia, and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. Mr. Smith, principal and founder of The Smith Law Firm, P.C., opened his own practice years ago and has been active in his law practice, focusing on wealth preservation strategies, Medicaid Planning, estate planning, wills, trusts, and probate and trust administration. Mr. Smith is dedicated to providing comprehensive, highly personalized Medicaid and estate planning counsel to couples, families and individuals. As the firm's founder, he holds the highest standard of client service, scholarship and lawyer accessibility. He serves his clients by listening closely to their goals, dreams and concerns and working with them to develop superior and comprehensive plans. Mr. Smith maintains the highest level of knowledge and expertise through ongoing continuing education and frequent attendance at nationally recognized conferences on most current information on Medicaid Planning techniques, advanced planning concepts, strategies and changes in the law. Mr. Smith is also a lecturer on Medicaid Planning and estate preservation strategies for individuals and families, and a speaker for seminars on the subjects of estate planning and Medicaid eligibility.