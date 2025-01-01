Julia Khaled
Khaled Law Firm
Julia Khaled
Khaled Law Firm
Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans.
While Julia was in law school, she personally experienced how Estate Planning can protect family when her mother passed away from Pancreatic Cancer. This caused her to develop the passion she feels today for helping families to work on their end-of-life affairs. She will take the time to get to know you as individuals, to learn about your life and values, and work closely with you through an ongoing relationship to ensure your personal and financial goals are met as your life and the laws change over the years.
As the firm's founder, Julia upholds the highest standard of client services, scholarship, and accessibility. She serves the Firm's clients by first listening closely to their goals and concerns and working with them to develop a plan of action that reflects their own unique situations. Julia is committed to helping her clients understand the foundation of elder law and estate planning is not just protecting your wealth, but also helping you to take every step possible to help your family reach its full potential.
Firm Description
Our goal is to give you peace-of-mind through client-centered representation. We will get to know you to learn about your unique needs and goals, and help you develop a plan to reach those goals. We offer a wide range of services to help you and your family, including:
- Estate Planning (i.e., Living Trusts, Wills, Powers of Attorney, Health Care Directives, Living Wills, Special Needs Planning, Special Needs Trusts);
- Probate Administration;
- Trust Administration;
- Guardianships / Conservatorships;
- Business Succession Planning;
- Medicaid Planning;
- Special Needs Trusts;
- Elder Law, and;
- Tax Law
We are equipped with the most up-to-date, cutting-edge research and technology available to provide your family with the best possible estate planning documents and services they can get. By actively listening to our clients, our attorneys provide personalized representation that reflects your unique needs. We are committed to providing the highest quality legal services and informing the public about important legal issues. It's not just the law, it's how the law affects you!
Our offices are located in Rock Hill and the Clover/Lake Wylie area. However, we routinely work with individuals and families across the state of South Carolina. We will be happy to accommodate request for consultations in Fort Mill, Indian Land, Lancaster, Chester, and other surrounding areas. For your convenience, we offer flexible scheduling upon request.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1430 Ebenezer Road
Suite 104
Rock Hill, SC 29732
On the web
Social Media
Julia Khaled
Khaled Law Firm
Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans. While Julia was in law school, she personally experienced how Estate Plann...