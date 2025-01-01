Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans.

While Julia was in law school, she personally experienced how Estate Planning can protect family when her mother passed away from Pancreatic Cancer. This caused her to develop the passion she feels today for helping families to work on their end-of-life affairs. She will take the time to get to know you as individuals, to learn about your life and values, and work closely with you through an ongoing relationship to ensure your personal and financial goals are met as your life and the laws change over the years.

As the firm's founder, Julia upholds the highest standard of client services, scholarship, and accessibility. She serves the Firm's clients by first listening closely to their goals and concerns and working with them to develop a plan of action that reflects their own unique situations. Julia is committed to helping her clients understand the foundation of elder law and estate planning is not just protecting your wealth, but also helping you to take every step possible to help your family reach its full potential.