I enjoy helping clients plan for their futures—or the future of their grandchild or the dream they have for a business or charity. I start by listening to what my clients are thinking, then I teach them a little relevant law and help them refine their goals. I then take their goals and draft the documents necessary to lay a foundation for them to achieve their goals. We generally plan not so much for ourselves, but for those we love; we desire to make their lives easier and decrease the hassle they will face after our passing or in case of our incompetency.



I have been in private practice since 1996, working with clients who needed wills, trusts, probate, powers of attorney for both assets and health needs, real estate transactions, business formations and contract review or development.



Before private practice, I worked as a prosecutor in Greenville County and as a law clerk on both the South Carolina trial court level and the federal court of appeals level. I graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1988, and am an active member of Kingdom Advisors (www.kingdomadvisors.org).

I would enjoy speaking to your group on estate planning or wealth transfer planning.

In addition to practicing law, I enjoy gardening, grandchildren and promoting classical education.

