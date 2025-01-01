Jennifer utilizes her combined experiences in litigation and financial advisement in the area of Estate Planning and Probate matters. Jennifer assists individuals and families in preparing for the future and protecting their assets. She prepares Wills, Trusts, Financial Powers of Attorney, Advance Directives for Healthcare, Special Needs Trusts, Pet Trusts, etc. She assists surviving spouses in Probating wills. She assists families in the tough areas of Medicaid planning for future nursing home care and the contemplation of possible guardianships and conservatorships for their loved ones. Jennifer is a member of the Leadership Macon Class of 2013, as well as a member of the Greater Macon Women's Business Owners, and the Macon Estate Planning Council.