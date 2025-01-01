Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration issues.

The team at LawyerLisa works together to develop a comprehensive approach to your elder law concerns.

We have offices in the Midlands and Upstate South Carolina and serve clients throughout the state.

*Lisa Hostetler Brown is a Certified Elder Law Attorney, Certified by the National Elder Law Foundation