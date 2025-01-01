Lisa Hostetler Brown CELA
Lisa Hostetler Brown CELA
Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration issues.
The team at LawyerLisa works together to develop a comprehensive approach to your elder law concerns.
We have offices in the Midlands and Upstate South Carolina and serve clients throughout the state.
*Lisa Hostetler Brown is a Certified Elder Law Attorney, Certified by the National Elder Law Foundation
A Top Law Firm: Plan with an Expert
Our comprehensive legal approach helps ensure that fixing one issue doesn’t create others down the road. Our team includes a Certified Specialist in Elder Law (CELA) certified by the National Elder Law Foundation, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional and former Trust Officer, and decades of experience in the trenches.
LawyerLisa has received dozens of accolades attesting to the quality of their legal approach. The firm was founded in 2014 and has an expanded reach throughout South Carolina. LawyerLisa's approach is to provide for comprehensive planning aimed to prevent potential issues down the road. We know what it takes to deliver a plan that will withstand the test of time.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
133 Woodruff Place Circle
Simpsonville, SC 29681
7511 Saint Andrews. Rd.
Suite 3
Irmo, SC 29063
1501 Belle Isle Ave
Ste 110-11
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
2 Hampton Hall Blvd
Ste 100
Bluffton, SC 29910
