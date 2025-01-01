Soraya Martial-Wright
Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G.
A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Complex Issues Associated With Aging.
Soraya is Passionate About Helping Young Families, Seniors, Individuals, & Families With Special Needs With Proactive Planning, Because She’s Been a Witness To The Stress Associated With Inadequate Planning.
Soraya is A VA Accredited Attorney, Licensed to Practice Law in North & South Carolina.
The Autonomy Group, PC (T.A.G.) is a Boutique Law Firm Specializing in Elder Law, Special Needs Planning, and Probate.
We are conveniently located in Tech Park, across from York Technical College, near the Rock Hill, SC Social Security Administration Office.
We provide our Estate Planning and Probate services to those residing or with assets in North and South Carolina.
We also work with clients nationwide to resolve complex Social Security issues including: Over-Payments, Appeals, and Improper Benefit Cessations & Terminations.
Our mission is to help our clients preserve their personal autonomy, plan for the unexpected and protect their valuables through strategic planning.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|2:00 PM
452 Lakeshore Parkway
Suite 120
Rock Hill, SC 29730
