Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G.

A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Complex Issues Associated With Aging.

Soraya is Passionate About Helping Young Families, Seniors, Individuals, & Families With Special Needs With Proactive Planning, Because She’s Been a Witness To The Stress Associated With Inadequate Planning.

Soraya is A VA Accredited Attorney, Licensed to Practice Law in North & South Carolina.