Should You Pay Off Debts Before Making a Will or Trust?

Many people delay estate planning because they feel weighed down by debt — credit cards, student loans, mortgages, or personal loans. The logic seems simple: I’ll create a will or trust once my finances are in better shape.
This hesitation is common but risky. According to a Gallup poll, only 46 percent of U.S. adults have a will. When you combine this with the fact that the average American holds over $105,000 in debt (according to 2024 Experian data), it’s clear that millions of families are left financially vulnerable.
Life’s uncertainties don’t wait for your balances to hit zero. Estate planning isn’t only for the wealthy, but for anyone who wants control over how their affairs are handled if they pass away or become incapacitated.
Debt and estate planning are connected, not competing priorities. The right plan doesn’t ignore debt — it accounts for it.
Even if you still owe money, your estate remains a legal entity after you pass away. If you die without a will or trust, state law decides how your property — and your debts — are managed. This process, known as probate, can be lengthy and stressful for families. Without clear instructions, your loved ones could face confusion, delays, and even conflict over what to do next.
Creating a will or trust ensures that:
Estate planning isn’t about the size of your bank account; it’s about the structure of your decisions.
When a person dies, their debts don’t disappear. Creditors have a right to request repayment from the deceased person’s estate before any inheritance is distributed.
It's also worth noting that different types of debt have unique rules. For instance, federal student loans are typically discharged upon death, whereas private student loans may need to be paid by the estate or a co-signer.
If the estate lacks sufficient funds, some debts may remain unpaid. Creditors can’t usually go after heirs unless they co-signed or are legally liable for the debt.
In community property states, such as California, a surviving spouse might share responsibility for certain debts incurred during the marriage. Joint credit cards or co-signed loans can also create shared obligations that persist after one partner dies.
Estate planning helps clarify who handles these debts and ensures your family doesn’t bear unnecessary financial stress.
A will is one of the most practical tools for managing debt after death. It gives your executor — the person you choose to handle your estate — a legal roadmap.
Through a will, you can:
Without a will, the court appoints an administrator who might not understand your financial intentions. That can prolong the probate process and increase legal costs.
In short, a will doesn’t eliminate debt; it organizes it.
Trusts, especially living trusts, are powerful tools for streamlining estate administration and providing privacy.
A revocable living trust allows you to maintain control of your assets during your lifetime and appoint a successor (backup) trustee to manage them upon your death. However, because the trust is revocable, creditors can still make claims against it while you’re alive or shortly after death.
An irrevocable trust, by contrast, transfers ownership of the assets completely. When properly created and funded well before debts arise, it can provide some protection against creditors.
A trust doesn’t automatically shield assets from legitimate debts — but it can reduce court involvement, speed up distribution, and help preserve value for your beneficiaries.
Trusts are particularly useful when:
In some cases, focusing on debt repayment before committing to a detailed estate plan makes sense. This may apply if you:
If your financial situation is unstable, debt consolidation, credit counseling, or negotiating with creditors may take short-term priority. Once your budget stabilizes, you can revisit estate planning with greater flexibility and confidence.
Still, even in these scenarios, creating a basic will and health care directive is wise. It ensures someone can legally handle matters if you’re unable to.
Most people benefit from making a will or trust now, regardless of debt level. Here’s why:
Estate planning with debt isn’t about hiding from creditors — it’s about giving your loved ones clarity instead of confusion.
Debt management and estate planning work best when aligned. Together, they form a picture of your overall financial wellness.
By coordinating both sides of your finances, you prevent one plan from undermining the other.
Balancing debt and estate planning is rarely a one-size-fits-all process. It requires coordination between professionals who understand both worlds.
Together, they can help you:
The peace of mind that comes from coordinated planning often outweighs the cost of professional advice.
Debt doesn’t have to be a barrier to estate planning — and estate planning doesn’t have to wait for financial perfection.
Creating a will or trust today can prevent confusion tomorrow. As your financial circumstances evolve, you can revise your documents, adjust beneficiary designations, and celebrate every step toward being debt-free.
Estate planning is not just about what you leave behind; it’s about protecting your family’s stability and dignity, starting today.
You don’t need to be debt-free to protect your loved ones. By addressing both debt and estate planning together, you create a roadmap that secures your family’s future, regardless of what you owe today.
1. Can I make a will if I still have debt?
Yes. Debts don’t prevent you from creating a will. The will simply outlines how those debts should be managed after your death.
2. Will creditors take everything from my estate?
No. Creditors can only collect what your estate legally owes. Certain assets, such as life insurance benefits or retirement accounts, may be protected from claims.
3. Are my children responsible for my debts?
Typically, no. Debts are settled from the estate’s assets. Heirs are not personally responsible unless they co-signed the loan or are joint account holders.
4. How can I protect my family from my debts?
Maintain sufficient life insurance, name beneficiaries on accounts, and establish a trust if appropriate to manage how assets transfer after your death.
5. Do I need both a financial planner and an estate planning attorney?
Ideally, yes. A coordinated approach ensures your repayment plan and estate documents support each other effectively.
Lyle Solomon has extensive legal experience, in-depth knowledge, and experience in consumer finance and writing. He has been a member of the California State Bar since 2003. He graduated from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, California, in 1998 and currently works for the Oak View Law Group in California as a principal attorney.