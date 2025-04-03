Parkinson's Disease in Older Adults: What You Need to Know

Takeaways

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain.

Symptoms of PD include tremors, slowness of movement, limb rigidity, and gait and balance problems.

What Is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s is a movement disorder in which nerve cells that normally deliver the neurotransmitter called dopamine to other cells in the body experience damage and begin to die. For most people who face a PD diagnosis, the cause is unknown, though scientists cite the greatest risk factor for Parkinson’s as aging. This progressive condition is the second-most common neurogenerative disorder after Alzheimer's disease.

The more cell death the spreads to larger areas of the brain, the more extensive the impact is on the body. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease typically develop slowly over the course of years, and progression varies from person to person. The neurodegenerative disorder can manifest with the following symptoms:

Tremors

Bradykinesia (slowness of movement)

Limb rigidity

Gait and balance problems

Dopamine reduction can also produce nonmotor symptoms, often preceding a PD diagnosis. These symptoms can include:

REM sleep behavior disorder

Autonomic dysfunction of body systems

Depression

Visual impairment

Attention deficit

Reduced sense of smell

Difficulties planning and acting on ordinary tasks

No specific test currently exists for Parkinson’s disease. PD is not fatal, but disease complications can be serious.

Current Parkinson’s Statistics

About 1 million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s disease, and approximately 90,000 receive a PD diagnosis each year. Men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s than women. And although most people who are diagnosed are older adults aged 60 and up, about 5 percent to 10 percent of patients are diagnosed before age 50.