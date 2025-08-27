One Common Estate Tax Error That Could Cost You

The New Tax Law Means It's Time to Review Your Estate Plan
While the new tax law doubles the federal estate tax exemption, meaning the vast majority of estates will not have to pay any...Read more
In estate planning, there is a surprisingly common misstep that can have costly consequences for some families. A recent Wall Street Journal article highlighted this error: the failure to file an estate tax return upon the death of the first spouse in a married couple, even when no federal estate tax is due. Neglecting this step can cause the surviving spouse to forfeit a valuable benefit known as estate tax portability.
Estate tax portability allows a surviving spouse to utilize any unused portion of the deceased spouse’s federal estate tax exclusion. The estate tax exclusion represents the amount an individual can transfer to their heirs without paying federal estate taxes.
For 2025, the federal estate tax exclusion amount is $13.99 million per person. (This threshold is set to rise to $15 million per person come 2026.) In theory, a married couple can shield up to $27.98 million in 2025. However, this higher combined exemption is only available if the unused portion of the first spouse’s exclusion is formally preserved and transferred to the surviving spouse.
Without portability, if the first spouse’s estate doesn’t use the full exclusion and no estate tax return is filed, the remaining exclusion is irrevocably lost. The surviving spouse would then be limited to their individual exemption amount, potentially subjecting their heirs to substantial estate tax liability.
The critical misstep often arises from the assumption that no filing is necessary if the first spouse’s estate is below the federal exemption threshold. Because no tax is due, many families erroneously conclude that no action is required.
However, portability isn’t automatic. To secure the benefit, the executor of the deceased spouse’s estate must timely file IRS Form 706, the United States Estate (and Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return, even if no estate taxes are owed. Filing this return effectively “locks in” the unused exclusion for the surviving spouse. Failing to file results in a permanent loss of this protection.
Estate tax may feel like a distant issue for many families, especially given the current run of high federal estate tax exemption levels. But there are several reasons portability is worth preserving.
Though recent legislation has made the tax exemption increase “permanent,” a future Congress and president could reduce the tax exemption. Families who think they’re far below the threshold now could suddenly find themselves in taxable territory if the exemption is reduced.
Real estate, retirement accounts, and other investments can appreciate significantly between the deaths of the first spouse and the surviving spouse. What is a nontaxable estate today may become a taxable estate in the future.
Securing portability offers greater flexibility for the surviving spouse to make lifetime gifts, establish trusts, or provide for heirs without incurring federal estate tax.
Families can ensure they don’t miss out on this benefit by taking a few key steps:
Here’s a step-by-step checklist families can use to make sure they don’t miss out on estate tax portability when the first spouse dies:
Remember, if the executor misses the deadline, the IRS sometimes allows late portability elections under special relief provisions, but this process can be more complex and expensive. Filing on time is always the best course of action.
The death of a spouse is an emotionally overwhelming event, and administrative requirements may not be a family’s immediate priority. Nevertheless, timely filing of Form 706 to preserve estate tax portability can represent one of the most valuable financial safeguards available to surviving spouses.
By filing the right paperwork when the first spouse passes away, families can preserve an estate tax cushion that could save them millions. In estate planning, sometimes the most valuable asset isn’t just money — it’s the foresight to file the right form at the right time.
