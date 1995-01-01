I have been an attorney for over 40 years and decided to concentrate my practice in issues confronting families and those special issue related to aging, more than 20 years ago. I made that decision after personally experiencing the concerns, complexity and confusion of helping my own parnets through their later years. I had to retunr to school to learn a great deal more about trusts planning, taxes, long term care planning,elder law, probate, veterans bebefits, medicaid planning and nursing home issues to name just a few. I enjoy working with families who care aobut their parents quality of life and have worked with hundreds of them navigatinig governments rules and regulations. I'm a father of four and have 8.5 granschildren ( another one is on the way) so I understand family dynamics. I have been very active in mnay community organizations as I believe in giving back to the community.