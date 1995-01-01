Search Articles

Gerald Street

Street & Ellis, PA

426 South State St.
Dover, DE 19901

I have been an attorney for over 40 years and decided to concentrate my practice in issues confronting families and those special issue related to aging, more than 20 years ago.   I made that decision after personally experiencing the concerns, complexity and confusion of helping my own parnets through their later years.     I had to retunr to school to learn a great deal more about trusts planning, taxes, long term care planning,elder law, probate, veterans bebefits, medicaid planning and nursing home issues to name just a few.  I enjoy working with families who care aobut their parents quality of life and have worked with hundreds of them navigatinig governments rules and regulations.  I'm a father of four and have 8.5 granschildren ( another one is on the way) so I understand family dynamics.  I have been very active in mnay community organizations as I believe in giving back to the community.


Meet Frederick Jacob

Frederick Jacob

Jacob Law Group, LLC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (856) *** ****
Meet Kathleen Sheridan

Kathleen Sheridan

Kathleen A Browning Sheridan Esq, PC

Kathleen Sheridan is a solo practitioner in Ship Bottom, New Jersey, where she concentrates her practice in elder law, estate planning and Medicaid planning, estate administration and real estate. Kathleen is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Real Pro...

Phone (609) *** ****
Meet Aimee Rudman

Aimee Rudman

Law Office of Aimee P. Rudman

Ms. Rudman is an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Elder Law Section, where she served for three terms as the Legislative Coordinator. She is a member of the Camden County Bar Association and its Continuing Legal Education and Young Lawyer's Committees, the Philadelphia Bar Association's Committee...

Phone (856) *** ****
Meet Donald Nogowski

Donald Nogowski

Donald A. Nogowski, Esq.

Mr. Nogowski is chair of Earp Cohn PC’s Elder and Disability Law Practice Group, which provides advice and counsel to elderly and / or disabled individuals and their families, concerning estate planning, life care planning, disability planning, guardianships and public benefits counsel. Mr. Nogowski has offices l...

Phone (856) *** ****
Meet Charles Bratton, II

Charles Bratton, II

Bratton Estate & Elder Care Attorneys

CHARLES C. BRATTON, II is a founding member of Bratton Law, LLC and practices estate planning and administration, elder law, disability planning, business succession planning, estate litigation, life care planning, and veterans’ benefits with the firm, which has l...

Phone (856) *** ****
Meet Laura Ergood

Laura Ergood

Ergood Law, LLC

Laura L. Ergood, Esq. is an Estate and Elder Law attorney, a former prosecutor, business owner, mother, wife, friend, and daughter of a mother suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Her life experiences have allowed her to understand life’s hardships, and at the same time enabled her to cherish life&rsquo...

Phone (856) *** ****
Meet Harvey Abramson

Harvey Abramson

Mette

Harvey P. Abramson graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1962. He was a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, he attended Pennsylvania State University, attaining a Bachelor of Arts degree and membership in two professional honor societies. He was also a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He...

Phone (215) *** ****
Meet Linda Anderson

Linda Anderson

Anderson Elder Law

Linda Anderson is one of approximately 35 Pennsylvania lawyers certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Her firm, Anderson Elder Law, holds membership in the Special Needs Alliance and the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association. Linda is a long time member of the National Academy of Eld...

Phone (610) *** ****
Meet Robert Gerhard

Robert Gerhard

Robert C. Gerhard III, Certified Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard, III is an elder law specialist with the Montgomery County estate planning and elder law offices of Gerhard & Gerhard, P.C. located in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Attorney Gerhard specializes in elder law matters, helping his clients to protect assets from long-term care costs by qualifying them for...

Phone (215) *** ****
Meet Kevin Frankel

Kevin Frankel

Frankel Estate Planning & Elder Law, LLC

Serving a broad spectrum of needs, attorney Kevin Frankel's goal is to not only protect your assets, but to also protect the dignity and overall well-being of you and your family by ensuring that your wishes and intentions are honored.

Phone (610) *** ****
Meet E. Nego Pile

E. Nego Pile

Pile Law Firm

Nego is the managing attorney and founder of the Pile Law Firm, PLLC. He has over 20 years extensive experience in the areas of elder law, special needs planning, estate planning, guardianship, probate and real estate law. Nego helps seniors and their families plan for Medicaid benefits and apply for those benefits wh...

Phone (610) *** ****
Meet Gary Garland, Esq., CELA

Gary Garland, Esq., CELA

Garland Law Offices, P.A.

Gary B. Garland, Esq. is the founder and managing attorney of Garland Law Offices, P.A. His practice is devoted to Estate Planning, Elder Law, and ensuring his clients are fully protected – with most of his clients being either seniors, of the children of seniors concerned about their loved ones. To provide a hol...

Phone (732) *** ****
Meet Janet Colliton

Janet Colliton

Colliton Elder Law Assocs. of West Chester PA

Certified elder law attorney Janet Colliton has practiced law for over 38 years, 37 of them in Chester County, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia.  Her practice, Colliton Law Associates, PC, is limited to elder law, Medicaid, including advice, applications and appeals, and other benefits planning including Vet...

Phone (610) *** ****
Meet Joshua Cheslow

Joshua Cheslow

Drescher & Cheslow

Joshua F. Cheslow serves Drescher & Cheslow’s clients in diverse areas that include estate planning, taxation, commercial, chancery, and civil litigation, real estate transactions, collections, and advising businesses. Joshua F. Cheslow is experienced in all aspects of estate planning and taxation....

Phone (732) *** ****
Meet Michael Willis

Michael Willis

Willis Law Group

Michael T. Willis has been practicing law for over 20 years. He is admitted in both the New Jersey and Federal District of New Jersey Bars. Mr. Willis attended The Ohio State University and Seton Hall University. He graduated from New York Law School (2001), where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Willis served a...

Phone (732) *** ****
Meet Douglas Kaune

Douglas Kaune

Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, PC

Douglas L. Kaune is a Partner with the Firm of Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, P.C. He has been practicing in the Elder Law, Estate Planning and Estate Administration fields since his admission to the PA and NJ Bars in 1995. He is experienced in the use of all of the technical planning tools such as Irrevocable Trust...

Phone (610) *** ****
Meet Louis Lepore

Louis Lepore

Louis Lepore, Esq.

Louis Lepore is an attorney admitted to practice law in the states of New York, New Jersey and Florida. He has a B.S in accounting from St. Johns University, and an extensive graduate education, including an L.L.M. in taxation from Georgetown University. He has vast experience in tax matters, over ten years of experien...

Phone (732) *** ****
Meet Kristen Matthews

Kristen Matthews

Kristen Matthews Law, LLC

Kristen’s law career has been exclusively devoted to helping clients with estate planning and elder law issues. She works closely with individuals and their families on all aspects of estate planning and administration, including implementing necessary legal documents, such as a Will, Living Will, and Powers of A...

Phone (484) *** ****
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
