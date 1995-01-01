Frederick Jacob
Jacob Law Group, LLC
Millville, NJ 08332
Kathleen A Browning Sheridan Esq, PC
Law Office of Aimee P. Rudman
Donald A. Nogowski, Esq.
Bratton Estate & Elder Care Attorneys
Ergood Law, LLC
Donald A. Nogowski, Esq.
Street & Ellis, PA
Mette
Anderson Elder Law
Robert C. Gerhard III, Certified Elder Law Attorney
Frankel Estate Planning & Elder Law, LLC
Pile Law Firm
Garland Law Offices, P.A.
Colliton Elder Law Assocs. of West Chester PA
Drescher & Cheslow
Willis Law Group
Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, PC
Louis Lepore, Esq.
Kristen Matthews Law, LLC
Kathleen Sheridan is a solo practitioner in Ship Bottom, New Jersey, where she concentrates her practice in elder law, estate planning and Medicaid planning, estate administration and real estate. Kathleen is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Real Pro...
Ms. Rudman is an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Elder Law Section, where she served for three terms as the Legislative Coordinator. She is a member of the Camden County Bar Association and its Continuing Legal Education and Young Lawyer's Committees, the Philadelphia Bar Association's Committee...
Mr. Nogowski is chair of Earp Cohn PC’s Elder and Disability Law Practice Group, which provides advice and counsel to elderly and / or disabled individuals and their families, concerning estate planning, life care planning, disability planning, guardianships and public benefits counsel. Mr. Nogowski has offices l...
CHARLES C. BRATTON, II is a founding member of Bratton Law, LLC and practices estate planning and administration, elder law, disability planning, business succession planning, estate litigation, life care planning, and veterans’ benefits with the firm, which has l...
Laura L. Ergood, Esq. is an Estate and Elder Law attorney, a former prosecutor, business owner, mother, wife, friend, and daughter of a mother suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Her life experiences have allowed her to understand life’s hardships, and at the same time enabled her to cherish life&rsquo...
Mr. Nogowski is chair of Earp Cohn PC’s Elder and Disability Law Practice Group, which provides advice and counsel to elderly and / or disabled individuals and their families, concerning estate planning, life care planning, disability planning, guardianships and public benefits counsel. Mr. Nogowski has offices l...
I have been an attorney for over 40 years and decided to concentrate my practice in issues confronting families and those special issue related to aging, more than 20 years ago. I made that decision after personally experiencing the concerns, complexity and confusion of helping my own parnets thro...
Harvey P. Abramson graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1962. He was a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, he attended Pennsylvania State University, attaining a Bachelor of Arts degree and membership in two professional honor societies. He was also a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He...
Linda Anderson is one of approximately 35 Pennsylvania lawyers certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Her firm, Anderson Elder Law, holds membership in the Special Needs Alliance and the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association. Linda is a long time member of the National Academy of Eld...
Robert C. Gerhard, III is an elder law specialist with the Montgomery County estate planning and elder law offices of Gerhard & Gerhard, P.C. located in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Attorney Gerhard specializes in elder law matters, helping his clients to protect assets from long-term care costs by qualifying them for...
Serving a broad spectrum of needs, attorney Kevin Frankel's goal is to not only protect your assets, but to also protect the dignity and overall well-being of you and your family by ensuring that your wishes and intentions are honored.
Nego is the managing attorney and founder of the Pile Law Firm, PLLC. He has over 20 years extensive experience in the areas of elder law, special needs planning, estate planning, guardianship, probate and real estate law. Nego helps seniors and their families plan for Medicaid benefits and apply for those benefits wh...
Gary B. Garland, Esq. is the founder and managing attorney of Garland Law Offices, P.A. His practice is devoted to Estate Planning, Elder Law, and ensuring his clients are fully protected – with most of his clients being either seniors, of the children of seniors concerned about their loved ones. To provide a hol...
Certified elder law attorney Janet Colliton has practiced law for over 38 years, 37 of them in Chester County, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. Her practice, Colliton Law Associates, PC, is limited to elder law, Medicaid, including advice, applications and appeals, and other benefits planning including Vet...
Joshua F. Cheslow serves Drescher & Cheslow’s clients in diverse areas that include estate planning, taxation, commercial, chancery, and civil litigation, real estate transactions, collections, and advising businesses. Joshua F. Cheslow is experienced in all aspects of estate planning and taxation....
Michael T. Willis has been practicing law for over 20 years. He is admitted in both the New Jersey and Federal District of New Jersey Bars. Mr. Willis attended The Ohio State University and Seton Hall University. He graduated from New York Law School (2001), where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Willis served a...
Douglas L. Kaune is a Partner with the Firm of Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, P.C. He has been practicing in the Elder Law, Estate Planning and Estate Administration fields since his admission to the PA and NJ Bars in 1995. He is experienced in the use of all of the technical planning tools such as Irrevocable Trust...
Louis Lepore is an attorney admitted to practice law in the states of New York, New Jersey and Florida. He has a B.S in accounting from St. Johns University, and an extensive graduate education, including an L.L.M. in taxation from Georgetown University. He has vast experience in tax matters, over ten years of experien...
Kristen’s law career has been exclusively devoted to helping clients with estate planning and elder law issues. She works closely with individuals and their families on all aspects of estate planning and administration, including implementing necessary legal documents, such as a Will, Living Will, and Powers of A...