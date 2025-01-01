Firm Description

Our practice is heavily focused on issues confronted by the family and especially aging parents. For decades Gerald I. Street has established a reputation for practical solutions and helping families resolve their concerns aobut care, finances, legacy to their children, taxes,to name just a few.

Mr. Street has been through the estate planning and probate administration processes with his own parents and now helping his wife with her parent's aging issues. He understands the challenges of caring for aging parents, attention to funeral arrangements and the probate administration process, long term care costs, asset protectioon, taxes, trust, financial and medicadi planning. He is experienced n long term care insurance and annuity planning as well as reverse and traditional mortgage planning. they are all potential tools to help pay for care but first is to determine the quality of care needed.