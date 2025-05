Harvey P. Abramson graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1962. He was a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, he attended Pennsylvania State University, attaining a Bachelor of Arts degree and membership in two professional honor societies. He was also a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He attended Temple University School of Law, from which he received a Juris Doctor degree in 1969. He was awarded the prestigious Bureau of National Affairs Law Week Award upon commencement. Harvey has practiced law ever since. He is a member of the Bucks County Bar Association, and is admitted to the courts of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the United State District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Harvey has been a past president of Neshimany Lodge 72 of Brith Sholom, national vice president of Brith Sholom and locally has served as president of Shir Ami Congregation in Newtown.He is a member of the NAELA, the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys. He is married and the father of three.