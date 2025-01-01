Linda Anderson is one of approximately 35 Pennsylvania lawyers certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Her firm, Anderson Elder Law, holds membership in the Special Needs Alliance and the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association. Linda is a long time member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She is highly respected within her field, and is often asked to lecture to attorneys and accountants on subjects relating to Elder Law and estate planning. Linda has been selected by her peers , since 2004, as a Super Lawyer in the field of Estate Planning and Elder Law, and as One of the Top 50 Female Lawyers in PA and Best Lawyers in America since 2008. She has also received the prestigious AV rating from Martindale Hubbell, and an invitation to join the Advance Council of Practitioners. Linda attended Sarah Lawrence College before graduating from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1985. She completed her Masters in Taxation at Villanova University.