Linda Anderson is one of approximately 35 Pennsylvania lawyers certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Her firm, Anderson Elder Law, holds membership in the Special Needs Alliance and the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association. Linda is a long time member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She is highly respected within her field, and is often asked to lecture to attorneys and accountants on subjects relating to Elder Law and estate planning. Linda has been selected by her peers , since 2004, as a Super Lawyer in the field of Estate Planning and Elder Law, and as One of the Top 50 Female Lawyers in PA and Best Lawyers in America since 2008. She has also received the prestigious AV rating from Martindale Hubbell, and an invitation to join the Advance Council of Practitioners. Linda attended Sarah Lawrence College before graduating from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1985. She completed her Masters in Taxation at Villanova University.
Firm Description
Anderson Elder Law is a firm specializing in legal issues affecting the elderly and those with special needs and is managed by one of approximately 40 certified elder law attorneys in Pennsylvania. Our mission is to help seniors, disabled individuals and their families to navigate the complexities of the legal, medical and financial issues arising with chronic illnesss or disability, and to provide advice and support in calm or crisis, in a caring and respectful manner. Linda is a member of the Special Needs Alliance and a member of ACTEC.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
206 State Road
Media, PA 19063
1240 West Chester Pike
Suite 205 (1st floor)
West Chester, PA 19382
On the web
