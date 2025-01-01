Douglas Kaune
Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, PC
Douglas Kaune
Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, PC
Douglas L. Kaune is a Partner with the Firm of Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, P.C. He has been practicing in the Elder Law, Estate Planning and Estate Administration fields since his admission to the PA and NJ Bars in 1995. He is experienced in the use of all of the technical planning tools such as Irrevocable Trusts, gifting, Care Agreements, Immediate Annuities and Elder Law friendly Powers of Attorney, necessary for successful Medicaid and Nursing Home Asset Protection and Application. Mr. Kaune also works with clients to both reduce the PA Inheritance Tax and Federal Estate tax due in their estates and to protect their beneficiaries' inheritance from divorce, creditors and law suits.
Firm Description
We are a full service firm with offices in Phoenixville and West Chester, PA and serving Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, Philadelphia, Bucks, Lancaster and Berks Counties. My contact information is 610-933 8069 dkaune@utbf.com. Together with my partner, David M. Frees, III, attorney, Anylise Crouthamel, and our paralegals, I practice extensively in the PA Elder Law arena in order to assist clients and their families to:
1. Protect assets from nursing home spending;
2. Qualify for Medicaid to pay for rising nursing home costs;
3. Prepare Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney and Living Wills;
4. Assist Executors, Administrators and Trustees through estate and trust administration procedures and Probate;
5. Assist in family dispute avoidance and resolution.
Call us today to schedule your consultation.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
120 Gay Street
PO Box 289
Phoenixville, PA 19460
On the web
Social Media
Douglas Kaune
Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, PC
Douglas L. Kaune is a Partner with the Firm of Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, P.C. He has been practicing in the Elder Law, Estate Planning and Estate Administration fields since his admission to the PA and NJ Bars in 1995. He is experienced in the use of all of the technical planning tools such as Irrevocable Trust...