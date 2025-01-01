Douglas L. Kaune is a Partner with the Firm of Unruh, Turner, Burke & Frees, P.C. He has been practicing in the Elder Law, Estate Planning and Estate Administration fields since his admission to the PA and NJ Bars in 1995. He is experienced in the use of all of the technical planning tools such as Irrevocable Trusts, gifting, Care Agreements, Immediate Annuities and Elder Law friendly Powers of Attorney, necessary for successful Medicaid and Nursing Home Asset Protection and Application. Mr. Kaune also works with clients to both reduce the PA Inheritance Tax and Federal Estate tax due in their estates and to protect their beneficiaries' inheritance from divorce, creditors and law suits.