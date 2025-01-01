Firm Description

For 45 years, we have been honored by the trust you place in us to assist you in some of life’s most difficult times. In today’s challenging environment, we want to continue to provide you with the exceptional legal service you have become accustomed to here at Jacob Law Group.

Our attorneys and staff are available to you in-person, by telephone, video conferencing and email. We will thoroughly answer all of your questions and focus on providing you with the best possible legal outcome.

Legal Practice Areas of Special Concern at this time:

• Elder Law

• Medicaid and VA Planning

• Wills, Trusts and Estates

• Living Wills

• Power of Attorney