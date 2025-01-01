Frederick A. Jacob
Jacob Law Group, LLC
Frederick A. Jacob
Jacob Law Group, LLC
Bio coming soon!
Firm Description
For 45 years, we have been honored by the trust you place in us to assist you in some of life’s most difficult times. In today’s challenging environment, we want to continue to provide you with the exceptional legal service you have become accustomed to here at Jacob Law Group.
Our attorneys and staff are available to you in-person, by telephone, video conferencing and email. We will thoroughly answer all of your questions and focus on providing you with the best possible legal outcome.
Legal Practice Areas of Special Concern at this time:
• Elder Law
• Medicaid and VA Planning
• Wills, Trusts and Estates
• Living Wills
• Power of Attorney
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostElder Law Consults: $200
Simple Wills: $125
Contesting a Will: $200
Estates: $200 Consult
Consultation fees are payable at the time of the consultation.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
600 W. Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
On the web
Frederick A. Jacob
Jacob Law Group, LLC
Bio coming soon!