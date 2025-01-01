Kristen’s law career has been exclusively devoted to helping clients with estate planning and elder law issues. She works closely with individuals and their families on all aspects of estate planning and administration, including implementing necessary legal documents, such as a Will, Living Will, and Powers of Attorney. Kristen counsels families through the difficult and confusing process of qualifying for government benefits such as Medicaid, Veterans Benefits, and Social Security. Through strategic planning, Kristen helps individuals to preserve their life savings when facing the high costs of long-term care. Kristen also assists families with establishing special needs trusts for family members with qualifying special needs and with obtaining permission from the Court to serve as guardian for their incapacitated loved ones.

Kristen is accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs to assist veterans with qualifying for the Aid & Attendance Pension, which is a monthly cash payment to wartime veterans and their spouses that can be used to offset today’s high-cost medical expenses.

Kristen has achieved the designation of Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) from the National Elder Law Foundation. The CELA designation is recognized and authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and is only awarded to attorneys who have demonstrated extensive experience in practicing in the areas of estate planning and elder law, passed a day-long exam, and received recommendations from other attorneys who specialize in the field.