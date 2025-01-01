Gary B. Garland, Esq. is the founder and managing attorney of Garland Law Offices, P.A. His practice is devoted to Estate Planning, Elder Law, and ensuring his clients are fully protected – with most of his clients being either seniors, of the children of seniors concerned about their loved ones. To provide a holistic approach, Mr. Garland often engages the use of the firm’s social worker for Life Care Planning – where we fully service the elder and their family.

Mr. Garland grew up in Brooklyn, and spent the weekends at his grandmother’s home – sensitizing him to the needs of seniors. A reformed litigator, Mr. Garland didn’t find the Courtroom enjoyable – but he does enjoy helping families reduce or avoid estate taxes, save money, and protect assets.

Mr. Garland lives in Monmouth County with his wife, 3 daughters, and female dog. He is an avid golfer, and fortunately, a better lawyer than duffer. He is a Certified Elder Law Attorney* one of only about 45 in the state. He was the President of the Estate and Financial Planning Council of Central New Jersey from 2015 to 2016, a former President of the Society of Financial Service Professionals Monmouth/Ocean Chapter, and is a frequent speaker and lecturer.