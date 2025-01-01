Gary B. Garland, Esq., CELA
Gary B. Garland, Esq., CELA
Gary B. Garland, Esq. is the founder and managing attorney of Garland Law Offices, P.A. His practice is devoted to Estate Planning, Elder Law, and ensuring his clients are fully protected – with most of his clients being either seniors, of the children of seniors concerned about their loved ones. To provide a holistic approach, Mr. Garland often engages the use of the firm’s social worker for Life Care Planning – where we fully service the elder and their family.
Mr. Garland grew up in Brooklyn, and spent the weekends at his grandmother’s home – sensitizing him to the needs of seniors. A reformed litigator, Mr. Garland didn’t find the Courtroom enjoyable – but he does enjoy helping families reduce or avoid estate taxes, save money, and protect assets.
Mr. Garland lives in Monmouth County with his wife, 3 daughters, and female dog. He is an avid golfer, and fortunately, a better lawyer than duffer. He is a Certified Elder Law Attorney* one of only about 45 in the state. He was the President of the Estate and Financial Planning Council of Central New Jersey from 2015 to 2016, a former President of the Society of Financial Service Professionals Monmouth/Ocean Chapter, and is a frequent speaker and lecturer.
Firm Description
After a long life of work and living, it seems that reaching your later years should be a time of simplicity and enjoyment, but this is rarely the case. The intense, complicated demands of estate planning, Medicaid planning, affording any assisted living or nursing home services you might need and other complications can cause a great deal of stress for people as they grow older.
At Garland Law Offices, P.A., we provide a range of elder law and estate planning services for clients reaching their twilight years. Gary B. Garland, Manalapan estate planning attorney, has been representing clients with these and other legal matters in New York and New Jersey for more than 20 years. As one of less than 45 certified elder law attorneys* in New York or New Jersey, Attorney Garland is uniquely qualified and experienced.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
195 Route 9 South
Suite 204
Manalapan, NJ 07726
On the web
Social Media
