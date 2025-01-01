Aimee Rudman CELA
Ms. Rudman is an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Elder Law Section, where she served for three terms as the Legislative Coordinator. She is a member of the Camden County Bar Association and its Continuing Legal Education and Young Lawyer's Committees, the Philadelphia Bar Association's Committee on the Elderly, the Florida Bar Association and its Elder Law Section and the American Bar Association.
Ms. Rudman received her B.A. in Economics from Brandeis University, her J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and her M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business.
Firm Description
The Law Office of Aimee P. Rudman is dedicated to assisting the families of persons with disabilities in taking the steps to protect their future.
OUR SPECIALTIES:
- Disability Law
- Estate Planning, Administration & Probate Matters
- Trusts & Special Needs Trusts
- Advance Medical Directives
- Long-term Care
- Public Benefits & Asset Protection Planning
Main Office
1840 Frontage Road
Mark 70 Condominium
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
