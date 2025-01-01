Ms. Rudman is an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Elder Law Section, where she served for three terms as the Legislative Coordinator. She is a member of the Camden County Bar Association and its Continuing Legal Education and Young Lawyer's Committees, the Philadelphia Bar Association's Committee on the Elderly, the Florida Bar Association and its Elder Law Section and the American Bar Association.

Ms. Rudman received her B.A. in Economics from Brandeis University, her J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and her M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business.