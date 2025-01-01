Kathleen Sheridan is a solo practitioner in Ship Bottom, New Jersey, where she concentrates her practice in elder law, estate planning and Medicaid planning, estate administration and real estate. Kathleen is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Real Property, Probate and Trust Section and the Elder Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association. She is a member of the American Bar Association as well as the Elder Law Section of the Ocean County Bar Association. Kathleen has served as a Trustee of the Passaic County Bar Association, Chair of the Association's Elder Law Section, Panel Chair of the District XI Fee Arbitration Committee she is also a past Chair of the District XI Ethics Committee. Kathleen has lectured on guardianship issues to the New Jersey Society of CPAs, capacity issues at the 8th Annual Conference on Alzheimer's Disease for Healthcare Professionals and has also lectured for the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education. Kathleen received her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from William Paterson University and her law degree from Rutgers Law School - Newark.