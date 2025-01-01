Joshua F. Cheslow serves Drescher & Cheslow’s clients in diverse areas that include estate planning, taxation, commercial, chancery, and civil litigation, real estate transactions, collections, and advising businesses.

Joshua F. Cheslow is experienced in all aspects of estate planning and taxation. He also regularly appears before the Superior Court in the State of New Jersey in connection with trials, argument of motions, and conferences. He has also appeared before the Appellate Division, municipal court, and municipal property tax and planning boards.

Mr. Cheslow is a dedicated counselor who believes that there is no substitute for proper legal advice. Mr. Cheslow’s diverse experience includes alternative dispute resolution as a foreclosure mediator in Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex Counties, appointments as guardian ad litem for minor or incapacitated individuals involved in lawsuits, estate litigation, and judgment enforcement.

Mr. Cheslow graduated from Boston University with a B.A. in History in 2001. He received his J.D. from Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 2004. Mr. Cheslow earned his LL.M. as a Master of Law in Taxation from New York School of Law in 2015. He also served as an Executive Committee Member of the New Jersey State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, where he received the 2014 New Jersey Young Lawyers Service to the Bar Award. Mr. Cheslow is also proud of his role as New Jersey State Coordinator for Wills for Heroes, a not-for-profit organization that provides Wills and other estate planning documents to first responders in New Jersey, such as policemen, firefighters, and first aid workers. He also currently serves as a Chancery practice committee member of the Monmouth County Bar Association and lectures frequently for the bar.