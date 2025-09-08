My Son-in-Law Is on Medicaid. Can I Gift Him $29K in Cash?

A

This is a great question that many people have when trying to help a loved one on Medicaid. The short answer is: Yes, gifting a large amount of money can affect his Medicaid eligibility and could result in a penalty.

This is a common point of confusion because Medicaid rules are different from IRS gift tax rules.

Medicaid Rules vs. IRS Rules

You may be aware of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) annual gift tax exclusion, which allows you to give a certain amount of money each year to as many people as you want without having to file a gift tax return. For 2025, that amount is $19,000 per person.