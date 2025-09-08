My Son-in-Law Is on Medicaid. Can I Gift Him $29K in Cash?

How Do We Keep My Father-in-Law from Giving Money to His Home Health Aide?
My father-in-law lives in Indiana and has contracted with a home care agency to provide daily home care. We learned yester...Read more
This is a great question that many people have when trying to help a loved one on Medicaid. The short answer is: Yes, gifting a large amount of money can affect his Medicaid eligibility and could result in a penalty.
This is a common point of confusion because Medicaid rules are different from IRS gift tax rules.
You may be aware of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) annual gift tax exclusion, which allows you to give a certain amount of money each year to as many people as you want without having to file a gift tax return. For 2025, that amount is $19,000 per person.
Since you and your wife want to give your son-in-law $29,000, you are both giving a gift. The IRS considers each of you as a separate donor, so you can each give up to $19,000. Your wife can give $19,000 and you can give $10,000, for a total of $29,000. From an IRS perspective, this is perfectly fine and you wouldn’t need to file a gift tax return.
However, Medicaid does not follow these same rules.
The $29,000 gift will be considered an asset once your son-in-law receives it. Medicaid has very low asset limits, typically around $2,000 for a single person.
A gift of $29,000 will almost certainly affect your son-in-law’s Medicaid eligibility. The best way to help him is to do so in a way that doesn’t put his essential health benefits at risk.