Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Medicare Will Now Cover Medically Necessary Dental Care

  • December 6th, 2022

Senior man having teeth examined at dentist.

In November 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare coverage will be expanded to include medically necessary dental services. This change in Medicare rules will allow people with life-threatening conditions to receive dental care and operations related to conditions approved by CMS.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

The provisions in the final rule become effective on January 1, 2023.

What Makes Dental Care Medically Necessary?

The final rule expanded the definition of “medically necessary.” Medicaid currently defines “medically necessary” as “health care services or supplies needed to diagnose or treat an illness, injury, condition, disease, or its symptoms and that meet accepted standards of medicine.”

When it goes into effect, the final rule will include dental care in the definition of medically necessary care.

The final rule also expanded the definition of “physician” to include dentists and oral surgeons.

What Dental Care Is Included in the Final Rule?

The types of dental care and procedures covered will be limited to patients who:

  1. Have a jaw fracture and need their teeth stabilized or immobilized.
     
  2. Need a tumor surgically removed, and ridge reconstruction must be performed to remove the tumor.
     
  3. Have a neoplastic disease, and teeth extraction is necessary to prepare the jaw for radiation.
     
  4. Have certain heart diseases and need to receive examinations and treatment before receiving cardiac valve replacement, organ transplant procedures, or valvuloplasty.
     
  5. Need dental splints (only if they get this treatment in connection with a medically necessary treatment).
     

In addition to the above services, Medicare coverage will be applied to other necessary medical care, including:

  • Anesthesia
  • X-rays
  • The use of an operating room to perform dental services

Expanded Dental Coverage Does Not Apply to Patients With Diabetes

Neither the final rule nor the interim rule expanded dental coverage for diabetes patients. The final rule does not cover normal dental examinations for diabetic patients, despite the importance of regular dental checkups for this population. However, coverage could expand over the next several years.

The Effect of Having Dental Coverage on Medicare Recipients

The expansion of Medicare dental coverage will have a positive impact on some seniors, while others will not receive any benefit. Because of the language included in the final rule, some seniors will receive savings for dental care if dental work is required to treat qualifying medical conditions. Seniors who do not qualify for the expanded dental care coverage in the final rule are still required to pay a fee for services not covered by Medicare.

Patients with diabetes can expect to continue to pay for dental examinations and surgeries out-of-pocket if Medicare does not cover the procedure.

The Future of Expanded Coverage for Medicare Recipients

Seniors enrolled in Medicare can expect more changes to coverage in the future. CMS announced its intention to complete an annual review of covered services, as well as possibly expand the definition of “medically necessary” and include more services for dental care.

For additional reading on Medicare, check out the following articles:


Created date: 12/06/2022

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Will Medicaid Take My Mom's Mobile Home After She Dies?
What Happens to Your Debts When You Die in Wisconsin?
Will Paying Rent to My Son in Advance Affect My Medicaid?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml