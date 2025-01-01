Permitted. Indiana is now following the income-first rule.
Annuities:
Actuarially sound annuities are permitted if they meet the following conditions: a) issued by a commercial insurer (no longer permitted by private individuals); b) are actuarially sound (that is, pay off within the actuarial life of the annuitant) and, c) are in level pay-out mode (no significant variation in payout over the life of the annuity; e.g., no balloon payment).
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.
