Currently, California has no equity limit. When implementing regulations are later adopted, the state Medi-Cal program will cease covering long-term care services for single individuals with home equity greater than $840,000 (indexed for inflation). However, even then there will be no home equity cap for married individuals.
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.
