Is Using Artificial Intelligence to Plan Your Will Safe?

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It starts innocently enough: You’ve been meaning to update your will for months but haven’t had time to meet with your attorney.
You have heard how helpful artificial intelligence (AI) can be in performing tasks, so you ask an AI chatbot about making a basic will. Before you know it, you’re asking about family conflict and disinheriting someone. Eventually, you paste in something sensitive — a memo from your attorney — and ask the AI to explain it “in plain English.”
That convenience comes with a hidden risk: You may be creating a detailed digital record about your private intentions. Unlike a conversation with your attorney, that record may not be confidential — and in the wrong situation, it could be requested and used later in a dispute.
AI’s rapid rise has reshaped how we interact with information, decisions, and advice once handled by professionals. It has also introduced risks that many are only beginning to understand, personally, professionally, and legally.
AI can get things wrong. Yet despite concerns over “hallucinations,” AI adoption continues to surge, including for personal tasks like estate planning.
One study found that two-thirds of individuals surveyed use AI regularly. However, only 46 percent say they trust AI systems, exposing a tension between AI benefits and risks. This tension — growing reliance on AI alongside lingering skepticism about its reliability — has been described as the “AI Trust Paradox.”
About one in five Americans now use AI in their professional lives. Fifty-seven percent use it for personal purposes, including estate planning. Over the past year, 40 percent report an increase in their personal AI usage.
From 2025 to 2026, the percentage of Americans who say they trusted AI advice more than a human attorney for estate planning jumped from 20 percent to 30 percent. Over the same period, the share who said they trust AI less than a human attorney fell from 46 percent to 36 percent.
Most of those who say they are open to using AI for estate planning want attorney oversight to be part of the process. At first glance, that distinction feels meaningful. Use AI to prepare, then have a professional review. But as a court’s recent decision in the case U.S. v. Heppner shows, the line may not be so clean.
By the time AI has been used for brainstorming, drafting, or refining sensitive decisions — before an attorney is ever involved — a record may already exist outside the protections of the attorney-client relationship. In some situations, other people can ask for those AI chats and documents later and use them to argue about what you meant or why you made certain choices.
The law often struggles to keep pace with technology. It can take years for courts to decide how old rules apply to newer tools. But once a court does weigh in, that decision can shape what happens to everyday records, including AI chats, when there’s a dispute.
In U.S. v. Heppner, Bradley Heppner used a generative AI platform to assist in his legal strategy amid a criminal investigation. He prepared detailed reports outlining his defense strategies, factual arguments, and legal theories — much like the sensitive “brainstorming” someone may engage in when planning their estate.
When federal agents seized Heppner’s electronic devices, they discovered dozens of documents detailing these AI exchanges. Heppner’s legal team fought to keep them private, arguing they were protected by attorney-client privilege.
The court disagreed. Its ruling established several critical principles that every “DIY estate planner” should note:
Although this case wasn’t about wills, the underlying principles are equally applicable to estate planning: If you share sensitive details with a third-party AI tool, you should assume those records may not stay private.
The Heppner ruling is a game-changer for estate planning in more ways than one.
If you use a public AI to brainstorm your will or summarize your attorney’s advice, you aren’t just talking to a helpful assistant. You are voluntarily disclosing your private intentions to a third-party platform that can collect, store, and potentially share your data.
In a potential future dispute over your estate, those “private” logs may not be protected by your attorney. Disgruntled heirs or creditors may request, review, and use them to challenge your plan.
Post-Heppner, treating AI for estate planning like a “DIY” experiment can turn private chats into a discoverable digital paper trail that could undermine your best-intentioned estate plans in the following ways:
The Heppner ruling established that AI platforms are third-party commercial entities, legally distinct from legal counsel.
Disgruntled heirs sometimes challenge a will by claiming the person wasn’t of sound mind.
Heirs may claim a sibling “pressured” a parent to change their will.
Modern AI does more than store what you say. It builds a profile of who you are.
Courts have little patience for “bad faith” attempts to shield assets from legal obligations, and AI prompts can turn suspicion into documented evidence of intent.
Hopefully by now, it’s clear that “casual” AI prompts could be a serious liability to your estate plan.
If you use AI as an educational tool, treat it like a public place. Assume what you type could be saved, reviewed, or shared later.
In the wake of Heppner, here is a good rule of thumb: never enter into AI what you wouldn’t want a judge to read.
AI can be useful for figuring out the what, such as learning the basics and organizing your questions. But use a professional for the why and how. Bring those questions to an attorney who is legally bound to keep them — and your family’s future — private.