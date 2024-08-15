How Older Adults Can Stay Safe During Heat Waves

Senior Moving Services: Housing Transition for Older Adults
In 2023, the United States set a record for heat-related deaths, and the planet recorded its highest-ever temperatures in 2024. Hot weather poses a particularly significant risk for vulnerable populations such as older adults. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, those 65 and older are predisposed to experience heat-related health problems. By understanding how chronic conditions and medications can exacerbate heat complications, older people and their loved ones can take steps to help them stay safe during heat waves.
Elevated temperatures can be hazardous for seniors. With lower muscle mass, decreased reflexes, and lower immunity, older adults generally have a higher risk of experiencing disorders that affect the body’s ability to maintain a normal temperature. When the weather fluctuates, it can be more difficult for older individuals to adjust to these changes.
Older adults are also more prone to chronic conditions that can impact how their bodies respond to heat. Managing chronic conditions can involve taking prescription or over-the-counter medications that shape how the body controls temperature or sweat to keep cool.
According to one study, neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, cause the body to encounter problems controlling temperature. Medications these patients take to manage these conditions can further alter how their body maintains its temperature, causing both too-high and too-low extremes.
In addition to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, other disorders of the central nervous system can put aging adults at risk during heat waves. These include certain brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and tumors, which may impair sensing and central control.
Endocrine disorders can lead to problems with regulating one’s temperature as well. Certain thyroid conditions, for one, can cause someone to become too cold or too warm. Those with diabetes become dehydrated more quickly, and complications from diabetes can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the CDC.
Other medications that many older adults may rely on can aggravate heat problems, the Associated Press reports. Blood pressure pills can cause dehydration, antidepressants can interfere with cooling, and aspirin and other over-the-counter pain relievers can reduce fluid sodium levels, making it challenging to respond to high temperatures.
Overheating can cause several health problems, which may prove severe and require immediate medical attention.
Because heat-related illnesses can involve dizziness, confusion, and dehydration, it can be difficult for someone experiencing one to think clearly. Older adults, their caregivers, and loved ones should look out for signs of overheating.
Note that while sweat can indicate a problem, some heat-related illnesses and chronic conditions impair sweating. A lack of sweating can in fact indicate too much heat.
Other signs of overheating include the following:
The National Institute on Aging (NIA) flags the following heat complications that can affect older adults:
If you or a loved one experiences symptoms of a heat-related condition, seek medical help. The NIA also recommends drinking water and resting in a cool location.
Elderly community members and their loved ones can take steps to prevent them from becoming too hot during heat waves.
If an older adult in your family or community does not have air conditioning, consider helping them get to an air-conditioned location for the duration of the heat wave. Some federal assistance is available to help low-income older adults access air conditioning, and many communities have cooling stations.
The CDC has launched an online tool where users can input their ZIP code to see forecasts for the heat risk in their area. The tool also provides recommendations on how to protect your health during a heat wave.
Staying inside air-conditioned residences during heat waves can help older adults avoid overheating. Seniors who may not be able to afford to keep their homes cool and have trouble avoiding extreme heat are vulnerable to its adverse health effects, particularly for those who are homebound.
The National Council on Aging identifies several programs to help older people with limited income and resources access air conditioning or other ways to keep their homes cool.
State and community programs may also be able to help. Some states have programs providing free fans to those in need. Local senior centers and service organizations may offer cooling assistance programs funded by community donors.
Many places also have cooling stations, such as libraries, school auditoriums, religious institutions, and other public spaces. These areas are often open to people who would otherwise lack access to air conditioning during heat waves. For assistance finding a cooling station, contact your local Area Agency on Aging.
Many older adults rely on medications to manage chronic conditions. These medications can become ineffective if they become too hot. Exposed to heat and moisture, certain types of drugs can lose their potency before their expiration date.
Be sure to store medications as directed, often in a temperature-controlled environment away from heat and humidity. Take special note of any potential issues if you receive your medications by mail order.
Baylor College of Medicine recommends throwing away medications that show signs of heat exposure, such as changes in color, texture, or odor. Capsules or pills that stick together, show changes in hardness or softness, or have cracks and chips are additional indications that a medication may have spoiled. Consulting a doctor or pharmacist can be essential to determining whether a medication is still safe.
