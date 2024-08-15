Search Articles

How Older Adults Can Stay Safe During Heat Waves

  August 15th, 2024

Mature woman outdoors fanning herself with a hand fan during a heat wave.In 2023, the United States set a record for heat-related deaths, and the planet recorded its highest-ever temperatures in 2024. Hot weather poses a particularly significant risk for vulnerable populations such as older adults. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, those 65 and older are predisposed to experience heat-related health problems. By understanding how chronic conditions and medications can exacerbate heat complications, older people and their loved ones can take steps to help them stay safe during heat waves.

Excessive Heat Is Dangerous for Older Adults

Elevated temperatures can be hazardous for seniors. With lower muscle mass, decreased reflexes, and lower immunity, older adults generally have a higher risk of experiencing disorders that affect the body’s ability to maintain a normal temperature. When the weather fluctuates, it can be more difficult for older individuals to adjust to these changes.

Older adults are also more prone to chronic conditions that can impact how their bodies respond to heat. Managing chronic conditions can involve taking prescription or over-the-counter medications that shape how the body controls temperature or sweat to keep cool.

According to one study, neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, cause the body to encounter problems controlling temperature. Medications these patients take to manage these conditions can further alter how their body maintains its temperature, causing both too-high and too-low extremes.

In addition to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, other disorders of the central nervous system can put aging adults at risk during heat waves. These include certain brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and tumors, which may impair sensing and central control.

Endocrine disorders can lead to problems with regulating one’s temperature as well. Certain thyroid conditions, for one, can cause someone to become too cold or too warm. Those with diabetes become dehydrated more quickly, and complications from diabetes can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the CDC.

Other medications that many older adults may rely on can aggravate heat problems, the Associated Press reports. Blood pressure pills can cause dehydration, antidepressants can interfere with cooling, and aspirin and other over-the-counter pain relievers can reduce fluid sodium levels, making it challenging to respond to high temperatures.

Heat Complications in Aging Adults: What to Watch Out For

Overheating can cause several health problems, which may prove severe and require immediate medical attention.

Because heat-related illnesses can involve dizziness, confusion, and dehydration, it can be difficult for someone experiencing one to think clearly. Older adults, their caregivers, and loved ones should look out for signs of overheating.

Note that while sweat can indicate a problem, some heat-related illnesses and chronic conditions impair sweating. A lack of sweating can in fact indicate too much heat.

Other signs of overheating include the following:

  • A rapid or slowed pulse
  • Flushed appearance
  • Dizziness and fainting
  • Confusion and difficulty thinking clearly
  • Thirstiness
  • Dark colored urine, indicating dehydration, or urinating less than normal
  • Lethargy, fatigue, and weakness

The National Institute on Aging (NIA) flags the following heat complications that can affect older adults:

  • Sudden heat-related dizziness, known as heat syncope, can happen when someone is active in hot weather.
  • Cramping can occur in the stomach, arms, or legs.
  • Swelling in ankles and feet is known as heat edema.
  • Heat rash involves small clusters of blisters on the skin.
  • Heat exhaustion causes thirst, dizziness, weakness, and nausea. Some may also feel cold and clammy or have a rapid pulse.
  • When body temperature exceeds 104°F, it is a medical emergency called heat stroke. Fainting, confusion, lack of sweating despite heat, flushed skin, and changes in pulse can point to heat stroke. Seek medical attention right away.

If you or a loved one experiences symptoms of a heat-related condition, seek medical help. The NIA also recommends drinking water and resting in a cool location.

Staying Cool Amid High Temperatures

Elderly community members and their loved ones can take steps to prevent them from becoming too hot during heat waves.

  • Stay inside an air-conditioned location during high temperatures. Close blinds and curtains to stop the sun from warming the home and use fans to circulate air.
  • Before a heat wave, stock up on essentials to avoid needing to go out.
  • Stay hydrated; drinking cold water with ice can help people stay cool while preventing dehydration.
  • Take a cold shower or bath to lower body temperature.
  • Seek medical attention for heat-related symptoms.
  • Many seniors enjoy being active outdoors, taking part in walking, gardening, or playing pickleball. Consider engaging in these types of activities early in the morning, in the evening, or in an indoor, air-conditioned space.

If an older adult in your family or community does not have air conditioning, consider helping them get to an air-conditioned location for the duration of the heat wave. Some federal assistance is available to help low-income older adults access air conditioning, and many communities have cooling stations.

The CDC has launched an online tool where users can input their ZIP code to see forecasts for the heat risk in their area. The tool also provides recommendations on how to protect your health during a heat wave.

Access to Air Conditioning for Low-Income Older Adults

Staying inside air-conditioned residences during heat waves can help older adults avoid overheating. Seniors who may not be able to afford to keep their homes cool and have trouble avoiding extreme heat are vulnerable to its adverse health effects, particularly for those who are homebound.

The National Council on Aging identifies several programs to help older people with limited income and resources access air conditioning or other ways to keep their homes cool.

State and community programs may also be able to help. Some states have programs providing free fans to those in need. Local senior centers and service organizations may offer cooling assistance programs funded by community donors.

Many places also have cooling stations, such as libraries, school auditoriums, religious institutions, and other public spaces. These areas are often open to people who would otherwise lack access to air conditioning during heat waves. For assistance finding a cooling station, contact your local Area Agency on Aging.

Keeping Medications Safe

Many older adults rely on medications to manage chronic conditions. These medications can become ineffective if they become too hot. Exposed to heat and moisture, certain types of drugs can lose their potency before their expiration date.

Be sure to store medications as directed, often in a temperature-controlled environment away from heat and humidity. Take special note of any potential issues if you receive your medications by mail order.

Baylor College of Medicine recommends throwing away medications that show signs of heat exposure, such as changes in color, texture, or odor. Capsules or pills that stick together, show changes in hardness or softness, or have cracks and chips are additional indications that a medication may have spoiled. Consulting a doctor or pharmacist can be essential to determining whether a medication is still safe.

For further reading on staying safe day to day as a senior, check out the following articles:

 


Created date: 08/15/2024

