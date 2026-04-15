How Do I Find Out If Grandma Left Me Her House?

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Finding out if you’ve inherited property when there is no will (a situation known as intestacy) can feel like a scavenger hunt. Since there is no physical will to guide you, the process and outcome will be determined by following state law.

1. Check the Property Deed First

Before worrying about a will, check the deed to the house. In many cases, the deed trumps a will. You can usually find this document at the local County Recorder or Registrar of Deeds office.

Joint tenancy with right of survivorship: If your name is on the deed with hers, the house likely passed to you automatically the moment she passed.

If your name is on the deed with hers, the house likely passed to you automatically the moment she passed. Transfer on death (TOD) deed: Some states allow owners to name a beneficiary directly on the deed. If your grandmother set this up, the house bypasses the probate court entirely.

2. Understand Intestate Succession

If the house was solely in her name and there is truly no will, the law decides who gets the property. This is called intestate succession.

Every state has a “priority list” for heirs. Generally, the order looks like this:

Surviving spouse: Usually gets the lion’s share.

Children: If your parent (her child) is still alive, the inheritance usually stops with them.

Grandchildren: You typically only inherit via intestacy if your parent (Grandma’s child) has already passed away. In that case, you would likely “step into their shoes” to claim their share.

3. Search for a “Lost” Will

Just because you haven’t found a will doesn’t mean one doesn’t exist. Before the court declares her intestate, try these spots: