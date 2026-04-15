How Do I Find Out If Grandma Left Me Her House?

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Finding out if you’ve inherited property when there is no will (a situation known as intestacy) can feel like a scavenger hunt. Since there is no physical will to guide you, the process and outcome will be determined by following state law.
Before worrying about a will, check the deed to the house. In many cases, the deed trumps a will. You can usually find this document at the local County Recorder or Registrar of Deeds office.
If the house was solely in her name and there is truly no will, the law decides who gets the property. This is called intestate succession.
Every state has a “priority list” for heirs. Generally, the order looks like this:
Just because you haven’t found a will doesn’t mean one doesn’t exist. Before the court declares her intestate, try these spots: