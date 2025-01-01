Search Articles

VINCENT J. RUSSO, Managing Shareholder of Russo Law Group, P.C., Long Islands Signature Elder Law, Special Needs and Estate Planning Law Firm with offices in Garden City, Islandia, Lido Beach and Manhattan, New York has championed the rights of seniors and people with special needs since 1985. Vincent is a Founding Member, Fellow and Fifth President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and is a Founding Member and First President of the New York Chapter of NAELA (National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys). He is the only NAELA member to receive the prestigious Presidents Award twice. He is also a member of the invitation only, NAELA Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAP). Vincent is a Founding Member and Past Chair of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA).

Vincent is a Co-Founder of the Academy of Special Needs Planners and Past Board Member and President of the Guardianship Corporation of United Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County and a Co-Founder and Officer of Theresa Alessandra Russo Foundation for children with special needs. He is also Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of ElderCounsel, LLC. Vincent is the Founding Chair and current member of the Legal Advisory Committee of the Alzheimers Association Long Island Chapter and a Board Member of the Arthritis Foundation Long Island Chapter.

His professional achievements include an invitation to join the WHITE HOUSE 2005 Conference on Aging as an at-large delegate. This invitation followed two other major events in Washington, D.C. as a representative of NAELA: (1) Testimony before the UNITED STATES SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGING on the proposed, detrimental changes in the Medicaid Program and (2) Featured Speaker at the Policy Forum of the CATO INSTITUTE on the subject of Medicaid and the Long Term Care Crisis. Joining a special group of New York attorneys, Mr. Russo is Co-Chair of the New York State COMPACT Working Group, introducing new and innovative long term care program which is being considered by the New York State Legislative. As a national advocate for people with disabilities, seniors and their families, Mr. Russo has appeared on the NBCs TODAY SHOW, WNBC NEWS, CBS SUNDAY MORNING, CNN, NEW YORK TIME FORUM, CNBC, the FOX NEWS NETWORK, CSPAN II, WCBSRADIO, TELECARE, NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND, as well as numerous, other local radio and television programs. His press interviews include The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News, the Washington Post, and Newsday. His articles have been published in the New York State Bar Journal, The Elder Law Report, Nassau Lawyer, Trust and Estate, National Underwriter and the NAELA Quarterly. His 1993 cover story in Financial Planning - The Official Magazine of the International Association of Financial Planning - was well received by a whole new audience of professionals serving seniors. Since that lead article, Mr. Russo has written for a host of other professional organizations and has co-authored, New York Elder Law and Special Needs Practice and two consumer books on Estate Planning and Elder Law. Mr. Russo is a nationally recognized speaker and noted authority on Elder Law, Special Needs and Estate Planning. His distinction in Elder Law, Special Needs and Estate Planning has made him one of the most prominent attorneys in his field. Mr. Russo earned his law degree from Fordham University School of Law and his LLM in Taxation from Boston University School of Law. He is admitted to the New York, Massachusetts and Florida State Bars, and is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation.

The law firm of Russo Law Group, P.C. is dedicated to providing peace of mind to you and your family. Our team of Long Island elder law attorneys, estate planning attorneys, and special needs attorneys use our knowledge and experience to answer your questions.

We promise to answer any question with a straight answer. Once we meet with you, we will be able to help you. There will be no surprises at our law firm as to what we can do for you, how we will do it, and what the costs will be for our legal services.

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

100 Quentin Roosevelt Blvd.
Suite 102
Garden City, NY 11530

3740 Expressway Drive South
Islandia, NY 11722

250 Lido Boulevard
Lido Beach, NY 11561

VINCENT J. RUSSO, Managing Shareholder of Russo Law Group, P.C., Long Islands Signature Elder Law, Special Needs and Estate Planning Law Firm with offices in Garden City, Islandia, Lido Beach and Manhattan, New York has championed the rights of seniors and people with special needs since 1985. Vincent is a Founding Mem...

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
