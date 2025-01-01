Tim is a partner with the firm and focuses his practice on estate planning, elder law, real estate and business planning. The majority of his practice is devoted to estate planning and elder care planning, that is, helping seniors find ways to pay for expensive long-term care. He also handles related real estate and business succession planning matters.

Tim is licensed to practice law in the state of Ohio as well as the United States Federal Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Tim is a Fellow with the Ohio State Bar Foundation and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Section as well as the Elder Law Committee, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), ElderCounsel, WealthCounsel and the Stark County Bar Association.

Tim is a graduate of Central Christian High School in Kidron, Ohio. He did his undergraduate studies at Malone and Kent State Universities and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron School of Law. Tim and his wife Kristen live in Jackson Township with their daughter. Kristen is a trial attorney and partner at the law firm of Plakas Mannos. Tim and Kristen are both very active in the community and serve on a number of boards in the Canton-Akron Area.