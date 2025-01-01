Tara Anne Pleat, Esq., is a co-owner and co-manager of the law firm of Wilcenski & Pleat PLLC. She practices in the areas of Special Needs Estate Planning and Administration, Trust and Estate Administration, Estate and Trust Planning for residents of New York and Florida, Long Term Care Planning and Elder Law. Tara is a cum laude graduate of Albany Law School, with honors in the Estate Planning concentration. She earned her undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Albany. During law school Tara worked full-time as a trusts and estates paralegal in an Albany Law Firm.



Tara is admitted to practice in New York, Florida and Massachusetts, the United States Tax Court and the United States Federal District Court in the Northern District of New York.



Tara is a co-vice Chair of the Special Needs Planning Committee of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association and a Member of the Taxation Committee of the Trusts & Estates Section. In addition, Tara is a Member of the Special Needs Alliance, an invitation only, national network of leading disability attorneys who practice in the areas of Special Needs Trusts and public benefits.



Tara is the Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York and sits on the Board of the Childrens Museum at Saratoga and Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga County. She is a graduate of the 2006 class of Leadership Saratoga, sponsored by the Saratoga Springs Chamber of Commerce, and currently is a Member of the Leadership Saratoga Advisory Board.



Tara frequently speaks on Estate Planning and Administration, Special Needs Planning and related disability issues for state and local bar associations, community organizations and parent groups.



Recent Presentations

Fundamentals of Estate Administration, National Business Institute Continuing Legal Education Programs for Attorneys, November 2011, Albany, New York Introduction to Estate Planning, October 2011, Albany Law School Continuing Legal

Education Program for Graduates, Albany, New York Special Needs Planning for Families of Children with Disabilities, New York State Bar

Association Continuing Legal Education Program from Attorneys, Latham, New York

Charitable Giving Basics, New York State Bar Association Continuing Legal Education

Program for Attorneys, October 2011, Latham, New York

Resolving Legal and Financial Issues in Elder Law, National Business Institute

Resolving Legal and Financial Issues in Elder Law, National Business Institute Continuing Legal Education Program for Attorneys, May 2011, Latham, New York

Drafting Supplemental Needs Trusts, New York State Bar Association Continuing Legal

Drafting Supplemental Needs Trusts, New York State Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Program for Attorneys, June 2010, Latham, New York

Supplemental Needs Trusts, New York State Bar Association Elder Law Section Fall

Supplemental Needs Trusts, New York State Bar Association Elder Law Section Fall Meeting, October 2009, Bolton Landing, New York

Current Developments in Elder Law and Long Term Care Planning, New York State

Current Developments in Elder Law and Long Term Care Planning, New York State Association of Resident Service Coordinators Statewide Training Conference, June 2008, Saratoga Springs, New York.

Planning for Snowbirds - What New York Attorneys should know about Florida:

Schenectady County Bar Association Program for Attorneys, March 2008, Schenectady, New York

Supplemental Needs Trusts - Taxation of Supplemental Needs Trusts: New York State

Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Program for Attorneys September 2007, Albany, New York.





Research & Publications

Planning for Snowbirds - What New York Attorneys should know about Florida: Schenectady County Bar Association Program for Attorneys, March 2008, Schenectady, New York Supplemental Needs Trusts - Taxation of Supplemental Needs Trusts: New York State Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Program for Attorneys September 2007, Albany, New York. A Summary of Medicaid Waiver Programs Available for Individuals with Special Needs and Their Families in New York State, New York State Bar Association Elder Law Section, January 2010

Special Needs Trusts and Retirement Benefits: Compromises and Opportunities When Disability and Distributions Collide, Estate Planning Magazine, February 2009, coauthored with Edward V. Wilcenski, Esq.

Snowbird News: Repeal of the Florida Intangible Tax, New York State Bar Association

Snowbird News: Repeal of the Florida Intangible Tax, New York State Bar Association Trusts and Estates Law Section Newsletter, Winter 2006

Circular 230: What the Trusts and Estates Practitioner Should Know, New York State

Circular 230: What the Trusts and Estates Practitioner Should Know, New York State Bar Association Trusts and Estates Law Section Newsletter, Fall 2005

Tax and Estate Planning Opportunities under the Katrina Emergency Tax Relief Act of 2005 (Trusts and Estates Section eNews, co-author) Taxation of Regular Corporations, appearing in New York State Bar Associations

Tax and Estate Planning Opportunities under the Katrina Emergency Tax Relief Act of 2005 (Trusts and Estates Section eNews, co-author) Taxation of Regular Corporations, appearing in New York State Bar Associations Taxation for the General Practitioner