Stephen J. Silverberg, CELA

Law Office of Stephen J. Silverberg, P.C.

Stephen J. Silverberg is nationally recognized as a leader in the areas of estate planning, estate administration, asset preservation planning and Elder Law. He is a past president of the prestigious National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and a founding member and past president of the New York State chapter of NAELA.

Silverberg was awarded the credential of NAELA Fellow, the highest honor bestowed by NAELA to “attorneys... whose careers concentrate on elder law, and who have distinguished themselves both by making exceptional contributions to meeting the needs of older Americans and by demonstrating commitment to the Academy.” Silverberg is also a founding member of the New York State chapter of NAELA.

He holds the designation of a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), awarded by the National Elder Law Foundation. There are fewer than 400 CELAs throughout the United States.

Martindale-Hubbell® has rated Silverberg an AV® Preeminent 5.0 out of 5.0 attorney for 2018, the highest possible designation from Martindale-Hubbell. Super Lawyers has named Silverberg to its select list of attorneys for eleven consecutive years, from 2007 to 2018.

The Law Office of Stephen J. Silverberg, P.C., was founded by nationally known estate tax and Elder Law attorney Stephen J. Silverberg, Esq. to help clients plan for the future and preserve assets by managing complex legal, tax and financial issues.

Helping people is the essence of the firm’s mission and the guiding principle behind everything we do.

As a nationally recognized estate planning and Elder Law firm, we help individuals, families and business owners plan for the future and navigate through the highly technical world of estate planning, dealing with complex and sometimes emotionally difficult issues. Successful results are achieved by integrating the areas of estate tax, wealth preservation and business succession planning, Elder Law, Medicaid planning, estate administration, retirement benefits planning, and planning for closely held businesses and professional practices.

The cornerstone of our success is the nature of the relationship we maintain with each of our clients, who are treated with sensitivity and respect for their individual needs and objectives. Our dedication to quality, creativity and understanding of the law forms the foundation of our longstanding reputation with clients, the community, and other professionals.

Proper estate planning can make all the difference in whether a legacy is preserved for future generations, or if a substantial tax payment is made to the IRS. With careful planning and coordination of several key areas – Elder Law, estate tax and healthcare planning, wealth preservation and business succession planning – it is possible to ensure that a family’s wealth is properly managed from one generation to the next.

For more than three decades, Stephen Silverberg has provided caring, personalized service to clients through customized plans designed to meet individual needs and accomplish goals.

Main Office

185 Roslyn Road
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
