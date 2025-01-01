Stephen J. Silverberg is nationally recognized as a leader in the areas of estate planning, estate administration, asset preservation planning and Elder Law. He is a past president of the prestigious National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and a founding member and past president of the New York State chapter of NAELA.

Silverberg was awarded the credential of NAELA Fellow, the highest honor bestowed by NAELA to "attorneys... whose careers concentrate on elder law, and who have distinguished themselves both by making exceptional contributions to meeting the needs of older Americans and by demonstrating commitment to the Academy."

He holds the designation of a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), awarded by the National Elder Law Foundation. There are fewer than 400 CELAs throughout the United States.

Martindale-Hubbell® has rated Silverberg an AV® Preeminent 5.0 out of 5.0 attorney for 2018, the highest possible designation from Martindale-Hubbell. Super Lawyers has named Silverberg to its select list of attorneys for eleven consecutive years, from 2007 to 2018.