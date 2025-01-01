Stephen J. Silverberg, CELA
Stephen J. Silverberg is nationally recognized as a leader in the areas of estate planning, estate administration, asset preservation planning and Elder Law. He is a past president of the prestigious National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and a founding member and past president of the New York State chapter of NAELA.
Silverberg was awarded the credential of NAELA Fellow, the highest honor bestowed by NAELA to "attorneys... whose careers concentrate on elder law, and who have distinguished themselves both by making exceptional contributions to meeting the needs of older Americans and by demonstrating commitment to the Academy."
He holds the designation of a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), awarded by the National Elder Law Foundation. There are fewer than 400 CELAs throughout the United States.
Martindale-Hubbell® has rated Silverberg an AV® Preeminent 5.0 out of 5.0 attorney for 2018, the highest possible designation from Martindale-Hubbell. Super Lawyers has named Silverberg to its select list of attorneys for eleven consecutive years, from 2007 to 2018.
The Law Office of Stephen J. Silverberg, P.C., was founded by nationally known estate tax and Elder Law attorney Stephen J. Silverberg, Esq. to help clients plan for the future and preserve assets by managing complex legal, tax and financial issues.
Helping people is the essence of the firm’s mission and the guiding principle behind everything we do.
As a nationally recognized estate planning and Elder Law firm, we help individuals, families and business owners plan for the future and navigate through the highly technical world of estate planning, dealing with complex and sometimes emotionally difficult issues. Successful results are achieved by integrating the areas of estate tax, wealth preservation and business succession planning, Elder Law, Medicaid planning, estate administration, retirement benefits planning, and planning for closely held businesses and professional practices.
The cornerstone of our success is the nature of the relationship we maintain with each of our clients, who are treated with sensitivity and respect for their individual needs and objectives. Our dedication to quality, creativity and understanding of the law forms the foundation of our longstanding reputation with clients, the community, and other professionals.
Proper estate planning can make all the difference in whether a legacy is preserved for future generations, or if a substantial tax payment is made to the IRS. With careful planning and coordination of several key areas – Elder Law, estate tax and healthcare planning, wealth preservation and business succession planning – it is possible to ensure that a family’s wealth is properly managed from one generation to the next.
For more than three decades, Stephen Silverberg has provided caring, personalized service to clients through customized plans designed to meet individual needs and accomplish goals.
