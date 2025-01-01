Smilie G. Rogers
A graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law (Order of the Coif), the University of Washington School of Law (LL.M in taxation) and a former attorney-advisor to Judge Carolyn P. Chiechi at the US Tax Court, Smilie has been practicing with the same focus on estate planning since 2003. Smilie was named a Rising Star in SuperLawyers Magazine in 2013. Smilie regularly speaks on estate planning matters and keeps a blog, the Digital Hereinafter which can be found at https://maineestateattorney.com/
Smilie is licensed to practice law in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Firm Description
Our firm practice is limited to elder law, estate planning, MaineCare planning, and probate. We assist clients with wills, trusts (both irrevocable and revocable trusts or living trusts), powers of attorney, MaineCare (Medicaid) eligibility (5-year look back period), MaineCare application filing assistance, and related matters.
We are proud to announce that our firm has been declared the first place winner in the “Best Law Firm” category in the 2022 Best of the Seacoast Community Choice Awards. We are honored by this community recognition for the second year running
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostWe bill most new estate planning matters on a flat fee basis with few exceptions. All our fees are put in writing.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
279 York Street
York, ME 03909
2 Storer Street, Suite 111
Kennebunk, ME 04043
On the web
Social Media
