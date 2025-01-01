Search Articles

A graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law (Order of the Coif), the University of Washington School of Law (LL.M in taxation) and a former attorney-advisor to Judge Carolyn P. Chiechi at the US Tax Court, Smilie has been practicing with the same focus on estate planning since 2003.  Smilie was named a Rising Star in SuperLawyers Magazine in 2013.  Smilie regularly speaks on estate planning matters and keeps a blog, the Digital Hereinafter which can be found at https://maineestateattorney.com/

Smilie is licensed to practice law in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. 

Firm Description

Our firm practice is limited to elder law, estate planning, MaineCare planning, and probate.  We assist clients with wills, trusts (both irrevocable and revocable trusts or living trusts), powers of attorney, MaineCare (Medicaid) eligibility (5-year look back period), MaineCare application filing assistance, and related matters.

We are proud to announce that our firm has been the declared the first-place winner in the "Best Law Firm" category in both the 2021 and 2022 Best of the Seacoast Community Choice Awards. We are honored by this community recognition for  the second  year runni

 

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

We bill most new estate planning matters on a flat fee basis with few exceptions. All our fees are put in writing.

Main Office

279 York Street
York, ME 03909

2 Storer Street, Suite 111
Kennebunk, ME 04043

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

