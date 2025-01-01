Scott Fetterhoff
The Lichtenegger Law Firm
Scott graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law and was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 1990. Scott is licensed in all Missouri state courts and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Scott currently serves as president of the Industrial Development Board of Bollinger County, Missouri.
Scott specializes in family law, domestic relations, bankruptcy, creditor rights, real estate, and estate planning.
Areas of Practice
- Family Law
- Domestic Relations
- Bankruptcy
- Creditor Rights
- Real Estate
- Estate Planning
Bar Admissions
- Missouri, 1990
- U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri
Education
- University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, Columbia, Missouri
Professional Associations and Memberships
- Industrial Development Board of Bollinger County, Missouri, President, Present
Firm Description
With the kids out of the house and retirement in sight, you are entering a new phase in life. You hope to enjoy your passions for years to come, but you cannot predict the future. It is important that you take steps now to control your finances and your health.
With offices in Jackson, Marble Hill and Perryville, The Lichtenegger Law Firm is one of the most experienced elder law practices in southeast Missouri. One of our attorneys will explain your options for ensuring that your property and your health care will be handled according to your wishes if illness or injury ever takes away your voice.
As the phrase implies, elder law is a legal field that focuses on helping people as they age into their 70s, 80s and beyond. This tends to mean using the law to make sure your assets are not mismanaged or stolen if you are ever too ill to protect yourself. Elder law also involves helping people maintain control over key medical decisions.
At The Lichtenegger Law Firm, we provide comprehensive assistance in elder law, including:
- Guardianships and conservatorships
- Estate planning
- Advance health care directives
- Powers of attorney
- Long-term care planning, including Medicaid planning
- Medicare law
- Elder abuse
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2480 East Main Street
Suite E
Jackson, MO 63755
On the web
