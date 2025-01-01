Firm Description

With the kids out of the house and retirement in sight, you are entering a new phase in life. You hope to enjoy your passions for years to come, but you cannot predict the future. It is important that you take steps now to control your finances and your health.

With offices in Jackson, Marble Hill and Perryville, The Lichtenegger Law Firm is one of the most experienced elder law practices in southeast Missouri. One of our attorneys will explain your options for ensuring that your property and your health care will be handled according to your wishes if illness or injury ever takes away your voice.

As the phrase implies, elder law is a legal field that focuses on helping people as they age into their 70s, 80s and beyond. This tends to mean using the law to make sure your assets are not mismanaged or stolen if you are ever too ill to protect yourself. Elder law also involves helping people maintain control over key medical decisions.

At The Lichtenegger Law Firm, we provide comprehensive assistance in elder law, including: