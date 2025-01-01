As the founding attorney of Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC. Samantha actively practices in both Kansas and Missouri. Her practice areas encompass elder law, estate planning, long-term care planning and asset protection, Medicaid and VA planning, trust administration, guardianships and special needs planning.

Samantha earned her JD in 1994 from Boston College Law School and subsequently earned her LLM in Estate Planning from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. Ms. Shepherd is an officer on the Board of the MO Chapter of NAELA and serves as a member of NAELA’s National Board (an elected position). Previously, Ms. Shepherd served as Chair of the Missouri Bar Elder Law Committee and as the President of the Missouri Chapter of NAELA. She is an active member of both the Kansas and Missouri Chapters of NAELA. She is a CELA, a Certified Elder Law Attorney, as designated by the National Elder Law Foundation.As the founding attorney of Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC. Samantha actively practices in both Kansas and Missouri. Her practice areas encompass elder law, estate planning, long-term care planning and asset protection, Medicaid and VA planning, trust administration, guardianships and special needs planning.