Samantha L. Shepherd JD, LLM, CELA
Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC
Suite 501
Overland Park, KS 66210
As the founding attorney of Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC. Samantha actively practices in both Kansas and Missouri.
Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC
As the founding attorney of Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC. Samantha actively practices in both Kansas and Missouri.
Berger Estate & Elder Law, P.A.
Jim Berger practices law with Berger Estate & Elder Law, P.A., in Leawood, Kansas. He is a licensed attorney in Kansas and Missouri and has more than 25 years of experience. Jim concentrates his practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law and probate.
As the founding attorney of Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC. Samantha actively practices in both Kansas and Missouri. Her practice areas encompass elder law, estate planning, long-term care planning and asset protection, Medicaid and VA planning, trust administration, guardianships and special needs planning. Samantha e...
Jim Berger practices law with Berger Estate & Elder Law, P.A., in Leawood, Kansas. He is a licensed attorney in Kansas and Missouri and has more than 25 years of experience. Jim concentrates his practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law and probate. As a Certified Financial Planner®, he approaches law...