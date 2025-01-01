James P. Berger JD, CFP
Jim Berger practices law with Berger Estate & Elder Law, P.A., in Leawood, Kansas. He is a licensed attorney in Kansas and Missouri and has more than 25 years of experience. Jim concentrates his practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law and probate. As a Certified Financial Planner®, he approaches law with a thorough knowledge of investing and money management.
Jim received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota, magna cum laude, and a Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Jim has served as president of the Kansas Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, as well as chairman of the Kansas Bar Association Committee on Legal Issues Affecting the Elderly and the Disabled. He is a member of the Kansas Bar Association Section on Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law. Jim is past chairman of the Johnson County Community Library board.
Jim has been an instructor for Continuing Legal Education Classes on Estate Planning and Elder Law for the University of Missouri at Kansas City Law School and the Kansas Bar Association.
For seven years in a row, Jim has been awarded the FIVE STAR — “Best In Client Satisfaction” designation by Crescendo Business Services and recognized in KC Magazine and Midwest CEO publications.
Firm Description
Jim Berger opened the doors to the Berger Law Firm, P.A. in 1987 with a desire to "Make the complex understandable." He soon gained the reputation as an advocate for the elderly.
Today, twenty-eight years later, Berger Estate & Elder Law P.A. continues to serve families and individuals providing trusted counsel with proactive solutions.
As reflected in our logo, the Berger Estate & Elder Law, P.A. is a pillar of knowledge and support in a complex world. As a pillar supports a building, the attorneys and staff of Berger Estate & Elder Law, P.A. can be relied on to impart knowledge and expertise in a way that provides you, our client, with support and comfort, whether it is helping you plan your legacy or get through a difficult time. Lean on us, and we will provide you with trusted counsel, sensible solutions and peace of mind.
We look forward to serving you!
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
11233 Nall, Suite 140
Leawood, KS 66211
