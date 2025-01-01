Jim Berger practices law with Berger Estate & Elder Law, P.A., in Leawood, Kansas. He is a licensed attorney in Kansas and Missouri and has more than 25 years of experience. Jim concentrates his practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law and probate. As a Certified Financial Planner®, he approaches law with a thorough knowledge of investing and money management.



Jim received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota, magna cum laude, and a Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.



Jim has served as president of the Kansas Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, as well as chairman of the Kansas Bar Association Committee on Legal Issues Affecting the Elderly and the Disabled. He is a member of the Kansas Bar Association Section on Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law. Jim is past chairman of the Johnson County Community Library board.



Jim has been an instructor for Continuing Legal Education Classes on Estate Planning and Elder Law for the University of Missouri at Kansas City Law School and the Kansas Bar Association.



For seven years in a row, Jim has been awarded the FIVE STAR — “Best In Client Satisfaction” designation by Crescendo Business Services and recognized in KC Magazine and Midwest CEO publications.