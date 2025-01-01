Attorney Sabrina Ramsey Kane is a solo practitioner with expertise in elder law, estate planning, estate administration, and special needs planning. Sabrina joined Attorney Martha T. Ramsey’s law practice in 2016 and took over the practice when Martha retired in 2020, continuing a legacy of over 30 years of elder law practice on Cape Cod. Martha was a pioneer in the field and built a reputation as one of the premiere elder law and estate planning attorneys in the area. Today, Sabrina continues Martha's tradition of serving clients and their families as a trusted legal advisor.

Sabrina holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Smith College; a Master of Arts in Communication from the State University of New York at Albany; and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law, from which she graduated magna cum laude.

Sabrina is a member of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (MassNAELA), for which she serves on the Special Needs Law Steering Committee and the Public Relations Subcommittee. She is also a member of the Estate Planning Council of Cape Cod.

Sabrina is an active member of the Cape community. She is a member of Cape Cod Young Professionals, serves on the board of Calmer Choice and serves as a Corporator for The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.