Richard's practice emphasizes Elder Law, tax, and estate planning for individuals. After receiving his bachelor of art degree from Reed College in Portland, Oregon, Richard pursued his graduate education at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon receiving his Doctor of Jurisprudence and Master of Business Administration.
Rich's commitment to his clients combines a mastery of the technical and practical aspects of the law with a hands-on, caring approach to addressing client?s unique goals and objectives.
A widely acclaimed speaker, Rich is a frequent lecturer to the public on estate, Medicaid, business, asset protection and tax planning matters and is a recognized expert by local radio and television news programs. He also is committed to giving back to the legal professionals throughout Nevada and the country.
Richard lives in Carson City with his wife and two young daughters. He enjoys hiking with his two Labradors and enjoys working on his classic Chevy in his free time. Richard is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and WealthCounsel, LLC.
Firm Description
We help families who fear losing their life savings to the uncertainties of life or the devastating costs of long-term care. We eliminate the fear caused when losing a loved one to illness or death by compassionately partnering with you and providing needed guidance and support.
We bring a practical knowledge of the issues confronting our clients that allows us to both understand and compassionately disregard the myths relating to aging. We take into account and empathize with the true physical and mental realities that often accompany the aging process but understand that these do not define the person. Each of us has lost a parent or loved one and understand your fears and the issues you and your family may be facing.
While our skills and experience are important, what matter most to our clients is that we listen and we care. We strive to understand what keeps you up at night and we have the skills, training and ability to use all the tools available to us to create a plan providing for your long-term peace of mind. We have been where you are now and understand what keeps you up at night.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
140 West Huffaker Lane
Suite 510
Reno, NV 89511
On the web
